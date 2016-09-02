latimes.com
Framed, Part 5 : He blamed her — but would the jury buy it?
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take a break from main campaign events on the Friday before of Labor Day weekend.

Sept. 2, 2016
4:50 a.m. Sept. 2, 2016, 4:50 a.m.

Is the election over yet? No, that's why we made you this quiz

Colleen Shalby

Is the election over yet? No, that's why we made you this quiz

Emails, insults, allegations. Repeat. And just when it seems that one storyline is the biggest yet, another obliterates it from conversation.

This past week was no different. The campaigns of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump continued to dominate headlines, tweets and television reports, no doubt continuing to fuel debates among friends and family on both sides of the aisle.

But how much did you pay attention to? If you’re one of the few who’s not suffering from election fatigue, test your knowledge. And if you feel that you’ve somehow missed out on the spectacle, rest easy. We have 66 more days to go.

Sept. 2, 2016
4:49 a.m. Sept. 2, 2016, 4:49 a.m.

Latinos for Trump founder: 'You're gonna have taco trucks on every corner'

Latinos for Trump founder: 'You're gonna have taco trucks on every corner'

Marco Gutierrez's comments came after several of Donald Trump's Latino advisors resigned following his immigration speech in Phoenix. 

Sept. 2, 2016
4:44 a.m. Sept. 2, 2016, 4:44 a.m. Reporting from Washington

No more nation of immigrants: Trump plan calls for a major, long-lasting cut in legal entries

David Lauter and
Brian Bennett

No more nation of immigrants: Trump plan calls for a major, long-lasting cut in legal entries

Donald Trump’s immigration speech generated intense speculation about whether he would soften his hard line on illegal immigration, but instead, the real change came with his unexpected, full-throated advocacy of a long-term cutback on legal immigrants.

Trump had previously flirted with the idea of cutting legal immigration, but Wednesday’s speech in Phoenix marked his first public embrace of the full restrictionist position.

Trump broke sharply from the Republican Party’s long-standing positions and adopted the most openly nativist platform of any major party presidential candidate in decades.

If Trump is elected, the shift he advocates would greatly reduce immigration overall and move the U.S. from an immigration philosophy of allowing strivers from around the world to take advantage of  American opportunities to one focused on bringing in people who already have money and job skills.

