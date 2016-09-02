Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take a break from main campaign events on the Friday before of Labor Day weekend.
- Donald Trump's latest immigration plan calls for major, long-lasting cuts to legal entries
- Trump lost the support of Latino leaders and some Latino conservatives after his immigration speech
- Hillary Clinton announces her biggest fundraising month to date — $143 million in August
- President Peña Nieto calls Trump's ideas "a threat to the future of Mexico"
Latinos for Trump founder: 'You're gonna have taco trucks on every corner'
