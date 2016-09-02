Emails, insults, allegations. Repeat. And just when it seems that one storyline is the biggest yet, another obliterates it from conversation.

This past week was no different. The campaigns of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump continued to dominate headlines, tweets and television reports, no doubt continuing to fuel debates among friends and family on both sides of the aisle.

But how much did you pay attention to? If you’re one of the few who’s not suffering from election fatigue, test your knowledge. And if you feel that you’ve somehow missed out on the spectacle, rest easy. We have 66 more days to go.