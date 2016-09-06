latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
Hillary Clinton heads to Tampa, Fla., for a rally Tuesday. Donald Trump will stop in Virginia before going to his rally in North Carolina.

  • Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump exchanged blows at separate events in Ohio on Labor Day
  • President Obama defended Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest
Sept. 6, 2016
Sept. 6, 2016

Trump tweets condolences on the death of conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly

Christine Rushton

Trump tweets condolences on the death of conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly

(Alan Hagman / Los Angeles Times)
(Alan Hagman / Los Angeles Times)

Donald Trump tweeted his condolences Tuesday over the death of conservative activist and lawyer Phyllis Schlafly.

Schlafly, 92, endorsed the Republican nominee back in March, which gave Trump the support of a conservative icon — she is credited with heading the grass-roots movement that blocked the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Some referred to her as the “first lady of anti-feminism.”

“I was honored to spend time with her during this campaign as she waged one more great battle for national sovereignty,” Trump said in a statement Monday.

Schlafly argued that the ERA threatened to take away women's fundamental right to care for children in the home. When she spoke in support of Trump, she called him the leader of the latest grass-roots uprising.

“We’ve been following the losers for so long — now we’ve got a guy who’s going to lead us to victory,” she said in March at an Eagle Forum event in Illinois.

Sept. 6, 2016
Sept. 6, 2016
reporting from washington

Trump says he didn't 'choke' in Mexico

Evan Halper

Trump says he didn't 'choke' in Mexico

Donald Turmp bristled when asked if he had "choked" during his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Trump had reported after the meeting that the issue of who would pay for his signature promise of a huge southern border wall did not come up. Peña Nieto  recalled differently, saying he stated at the top of the discussion that Mexico would not be paying for any such wall.

"I don't choke," Trump told ABC News.  "[Clinton] chokes. ... I've been given A-pluses for the job I did in Mexico." 

"The fact is Mexico will pay for the wall," he said. "It was discussed that it wouldn't be discussed, but they know my stance and I know their stance. And until I'm president, I'm not going to press anything very much, but they fully know my stance. My stance is we're going to build a wall and Mexico's going to pay for the wall. It's very simple."

Trump denied that the Mexican president had played him by telling reporters after the meeting that the wall was, in fact, discussed, and that Trump did not effectively argue his case. 

"We had ground rules, and that's OK," Trump said. "See who wins in the end."

Sept. 6, 2016
Sept. 6, 2016
reporting from washington

Biden advises Clinton to show 'some passion'

Evan Halper

Biden advises Clinton to show 'some passion'

Vice President Joe Biden would like to see Hillary Clinton “show some passion.”

Biden said that might be the only way Clinton can overcome the uneasiness voters have consistently expressed about her trustworthiness.

The vice president made the comments to CNN as the network released a new poll Tuesday showing Clinton has lost the ground she gained following her party’s convention and now finds herself locked in an extremely tight race with Donald Trump. Clinton’s troubles stem largely from questions about her handling of her email while secretary of State, and the millions of dollars that flowed to the Clinton Foundation from donors with business before the U.S. government. 

Asked about the trust issues voters have with Clinton, Biden told CNN "she's trying to figure out how to remedy it."

    "My advice to her: The best way to remedy it is, talk about what you care about and talk about it with some passion. And people will see through it," he said. 

    Sept. 6, 2016
    Sept. 6, 2016

    Hillary Clinton brings out the Democratic all-stars to campaign for her

    Michael A. Memoli

    Hillary Clinton brings out the Democratic all-stars to campaign for her

    (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
    (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) Michael A. Memoli)

    The ubers are coming. 

    In the final two months of the presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton is moving to play one of her biggest advantages: an all-star cast of supporters whom the campaign refers to as the "uber principals."

    The Clinton camp announced Tuesday that First Lady Michelle Obama will make her fall campaign debut on Sept. 16, the first event she’s held for the Democratic nominee since her well-received address on first night of the Democratic convention.

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will return to the campaign trail Friday in Philadelphia, the campaign also announced, setting up the city for a run of high-profile surrogate campaigning that will continue next week when President Obama campaigns there for Clinton.

    Former President Bill Clinton, who has been largely off the trail in part to help raise funds for his wife, is campaigning in four states this week. Chelsea Clinton will also be on the road this week for the first time since the birth of her second child.

    Vice President Joe Biden pitched in on Labor Day, joining Clinton's running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, in Pittsburgh.

    “Now that we are past Labor Day, Democratic leaders are kicking it into high gear to make the case that Hillary Clinton has the ability to do the job of commander in chief and president on day one,” campaign spokesman Jesse Ferguson said. 

    Ferguson noted that while Clinton benefits from the support of her party’s biggest names, no living Republican president or presidential nominee will be on the trail for Donald Trump. The same is true for many other prominent Republicans, a sign, Ferguson said, that “they share the growing doubts about his candidacy.”

    Michelle Obama will head to northern Virginia, a key region of a battleground state where Clinton has targeted not only Democrats but Republican women who are wavering on supporting Trump.

    The president’s Philadelphia stop next week will be his first for Clinton since they campaigned together in Charlotte, N.C., in July and appeared together at the convention. Obama’s day job is keeping him occupied for most of September. He is in the midst of a 10-day trip to Asia for international summits and will head to New York later this month for the United Nations General Assembly. But aides say he will campaign heavily in October, not only for Clinton but also for Democrats across the country.

    Sept. 6, 2016
    Sept. 6, 2016
Reporting from Mexico City

    Hillary Clinton says she won't go to Mexico before the election

    Kate Linthicum

    Hillary Clinton says she won't go to Mexico before the election

    (Getty Images)
    (Getty Images)

    Hillary Clinton says she will not be meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto before election day. 

    In an interview with ABC, Clinton said she would not accept Peña's invitation to visit Mexico, as Donald Trump did last week. Instead, Clinton said she is going to "focus on what we're doing to create jobs here at home."

    Trump's visit was a shock to many on both sides of the border, given his frequent criticisms of Mexico and Mexican immigrants.  

    Clinton criticized Trump's actions on the trip, saying her rival created a "diplomatic incident" when he claimed to reporters that he and Peña did not discuss who would pay for construction of a border wall. The Mexican president said later that he told Trump forcefully that Mexico would not pay for a wall. 

    The meeting was widely considered a public relations disaster for Peña, who was denounced by former President Vicente Fox as "a traitor." 

    Peña said he invited both Trump and Clinton to visit because it is important that Mexico have dialogue with whomever is elected in November. 

    Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs, Claudia Ruiz Massieu, said Monday on Twitter that the government understands Clinton's preference not to visit before the election, saying "we respect her decision to propose the time to hold a meeting." 

    "We maintain a productive communication with the Hillary Clinton campaign," she wrote.

