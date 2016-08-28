Is Trump's immigration plan starting to sound like nothing more than status quo?

Here's a question: What if Donald Trump's immigration plan ends up being not much different than how things work today?

That seems to be possible scenario after top campaign officials retreated Sunday on both his signature "deportation force" to rid the country of 11 million immigrants, but also on the possibility of granting legal status to certain immigrants.

The latest statements clouded Trump's already shifting thinking after a tumultuous week that saw him zig-zag across the immigration debate.

Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on "Fox News Sunday" shot down any chance that immigrants could stay in the U.S. and become legal.

If immigrants want to gain legal status, Conway said, they need to leave the U.S., go home and reapply.

"No legalization, no amnesty," Conway said on Fox News Sunday. "We all learned in kindergarten to stand in line and wait our turn."

But both Conway and vice presidential nominee Mike Pence also backed away from Trump's earlier promise for a "deportation force" that would round up and kick out the estimated 11 million immigrants now in the country illegally.

Pressed on what to do with those already here, Conway suggested tougher enforcement of existing laws.

"That's really the question here," she said on "Face the Nation." "We have agencies that already exist that are meant to be doing this already."

So what's the upshot of these latest positions?

It's starting to sound like the process already in effect under President Obama.

Obama has already focused the Homeland Security agencies on deporting criminal immigrants, as Trump has been emphasizing in recent days. In fact, deportations under Obama hit an all time high but have since become more targeted.

Trump says he will still act on his promise to build a wall along the border with Mexico, beefing up a barrier that already exists in some places along with virtual surveillance.

Trump's team has indicated he will deliver a sweeping immigration address at some point, but it has been repeatedly postponed.

Trump's pivot last week toward what he called a "softer" approach on illegal immigration now appears to have been a trial balloon that angered all sides.

But so far his latest position doesn't seem to offer any new ideas. In fact, it sounds more like the status quo.