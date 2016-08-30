LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
Donald Trump tours on the West Coast Tuesday, with a stop in Washington State. Tim Kaine campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania.

Aug. 30, 2016
6:01 a.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 6:01 a.m.

Tuesday's primary elections offer early test of Trump's down-ballot effect in battle for Congress

Lisa Mascaro

Tuesday's primary elections offer early test of Trump's down-ballot effect in battle for Congress

(Ralph Freso / Associated Press)
(Ralph Freso / Associated Press)

Tuesday is primary day in key states, and the results will provide an early look at Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's down-ballot effect in congressional elections ahead of November.

Races in Florida and Arizona are the ones to watch as Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and  John McCain (R-Ariz.) try to fend off Trump-inspired challengers for the GOP nomination. 

Both McCain and Rubio are favored to blow past the upstarts as they run campaigns aligned with --  but separate from -- Trump.

Rubio faces wealthy developer Carlos Beruff, who has been needling the senator for flip-flopping on his decision to seek reelection after his failed presidential bid. McCain squares off against Kelli Ward, who has made an issue of his age: The Vietnam veteran turned 80 this week. 

But how the incumbent senators handle the Trump enthusiasts in their party will set the stage for a November showdown, when both face tough races with Democrats that could determine control of Congress.

Both men have endorsed Trump, albeit somewhat halfheartedly. Trump, in return, has endorsed both Rubio and McCain in their primary battles, despite his blistering personal attacks against both men in the past.

Trump has been a down-ballot drag on some candidates as they struggle to appeal beyond the GOP base to voters statewide, but not necessarily for Rubio and McCain.

On the Democratic side, a similar dynamic is underway.

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former head of the Democratic National Committee who resigned from that post amid criticism of favoritism for Clinton, is trying to beat back pro-Bernie Sanders challenger Tim Canova in her Florida district. 

In the Florida race for Rubio's Senate seat, the Democratic favorite is establishment-backed Patrick Murphy, but the congressman is being challenged by firebrand liberal Rep. Alan Grayson.

