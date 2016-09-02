Trump's support among Latinos at 19%, poll finds

Donald Trump's support among Latinos has hit 19%, according to a new poll, which also showed Latino voters paying attention to the election and more energized to vote than in the past.

Latinos have long preferred Democrat Hillary Clinton to Trump, and if the election were held today, she would win 70% of their vote, according to the Latino Decisions poll.

More telling perhaps is how engaged Latino voters are with the election.

Nearly eight in 10 Latinos are following election news several times a week, and 58% are talking about it with their family and friends, the poll said.

Immigration is second only to jobs/economy as the top issue Latinos believe the new president should address. Along with deportations, it is the top issue Latinos say is facing their community.

Three-fourths of Latinos say it is more important to vote this year than in in 2012, mainly to stop Trump and to support Clinton.

GOP strategists have said Trump needs to win about 40% of the Latino vote, but that has been elusive.

Trump's poll numbers among Latinos have fluctuated dramatically, from a high of 30% at one point to a low of 13% at the time of the GOP convention in July.

Trump's tough talk about Mexicans, immigrants and the border wall worries Republican leaders, who hoped this election could improve the GOP standing with Latinos.

The poll was conducted before Trump's immigration speech Wednesday in Phoenix. It surveyed 3,729 registered Latino voters, in English and Spanish, between Aug. 19-30.

Voter turnout among Latinos has historically lagged among other voters. Outreach groups have fanned out to battleground states to register Latinos and nudge voters to the polls.