Hillary Clinton castigates Donald Trump's campaign as 'one large insult to those who have worn the uniform'

Hillary Clinton asked supporters to pause a moment on Tuesday to remember some of Donald Trump's comments about veterans.

Trump "disrespects our military leaders by saying, and I quote, 'I know more about ISIS than the generals do,'" she said, reprising the Republican nominee's remarks from last year about how he would combat Islamic State terrorists. Democrats and the Clinton campaign have used those comments in television advertisements airing in several battleground states.

Clinton, while revving supporters in Tampa, Fla., lambasted Trump, who received several deferments that kept him from serving in Vietnam, on national security and veterans issues, a day before the two are set to appear at a forum hosted by the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

On Tuesday, Trump received the support of 88 retired U.S. generals and admirals, who endorsed his candidacy. He also fielded questions from retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn at an event in Virginia.

Still, Clinton sought to remind voters of Trump's past rhetoric about the military and his recent public criticism of a Khizr and Ghazala Khan, whose son was killed while serving in Iraq.

"When asked why he would insult a Gold Star family, he suggested that his sacrifices are somehow comparable to theirs," said Clinton, noting Trump's comment that his "sacrifices" to the U.S. included creating jobs through his businesses.

“You can’t make this up," Clinton said. "His whole campaign has been one large insult to those who have worn the uniform.”