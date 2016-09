Vice President Joe Biden would like to see Hillary Clinton “show some passion.”

Biden said that might be the only way Clinton can overcome the uneasiness voters have consistently expressed about her trustworthiness.

The vice president made the comments to CNN as the network released a new poll Tuesday showing Clinton has lost the ground she gained following her party’s convention and now finds herself locked in an extremely tight race with Donald Trump. Clinton’s troubles stem largely from questions about her handling of her email while secretary of State, and the millions of dollars that flowed to the Clinton Foundation from donors with business before the U.S. government.

Asked about the trust issues voters have with Clinton, Biden told CNN "she's trying to figure out how to remedy it."

"My advice to her: The best way to remedy it is, talk about what you care about and talk about it with some passion. And people will see through it," he said.