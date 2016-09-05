Clinton and Trump exchange Labor Day blows in the key state of Ohio

Hillary Clinton opened her sprint to election day with a lancing denunciation of Donald Trump, her Republican opponent who himself was campaigning in this key state.

In a speech in Cleveland that was interrupted by a coughing fit that left her voice raw, Clinton spent the vast majority of her time castigating Trump, adding to her usual retinue of criticism a new batch derived from Trump’s trip to Mexico last week.

The Republican nominee had visited the neighboring nation for what he and President Enrique Peña Nieto described initially as a friendly conversation. But a war of words soon followed.

Peña Nieto said he had told Trump Mexico would not, as Trump routinely promises, pay for a border wall; Trump soon retaliated by saying in an immigration speech in Arizona that Mexico would have to pay for the wall

“You can’t make this stuff up, can you?” Clinton told revelers at a Labor Day picnic.

“When you see that he can’t even go to another country without getting into a public feud with the president, I think the answer is clear Donald Trump does not have the temperament to be our commander in chief. Imagine him in a real crisis.”

But Clinton and her running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, did not have Ohio to themselves. Trump campaigned outside Cleveland and near Youngstown.

He took part in a round table at an American Legion post in Brook Park, where he equated the loss of American jobs under President Obama with the capture of the Confederate capital in the Civil War.

“Our jobs have been taken like Grant took Richmond,” he said. “We have never had a case like this before and it’s getting worse and worse and worse.”