Clinton campaign aims to exploit Trump's national security inexperience

Hillary Clinton's campaign will work to regain its footing by putting the spotlight on national security after a rough week of headlines about the FBI investigation into her email and big-dollar fundraisers in the playgrounds of the country’s elite.

Polls consistently show voters anxious about how Donald Trump’s temperament would fit with the role of commander in chief. Trump’s loose talk about nuclear weapons and his disparagement of military leaders have prompted dozens of top Republican national security experts to warn voters off of him.

On Tuesday, the Clinton campaign will seek to exploit that weakness with a major national security address by running mate Tim Kaine in Wilmington, N.C. The address will highlight Kaine’s credentials as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee. According to the campaign, Kaine “will underline that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate who has the experience, temperament, and judgment to serve as commander in chief.”

Clinton will also focus on national security during her rally in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday. And on Wednesday she will appear at a commander in chief forum sponsored by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

The appearances will be flanked by aggressive advertising, including an ad released today by the Clinton campaign in which veterans watch their televisions with dismay as Trump disparages Arizona Sen. John McCain for getting captured and becoming a prisoner of war in Vietnam, as well as declare, “I know more about [Islamic State] than the generals do.”

Among the veterans featured in the ad is former Democratic Sen. Max Cleland of Georgia, a triple-amputee from wounds suffered in Vietnam.

The pro-Clinton super PAC Priorities USA released its own ad, which includes a mushroom cloud and Trump talking about nuclear weapons.

The Trump campaign has responded with a fresh roster of military leaders backing the GOP nominee. On Tuesday it released an open letter from 88 retired generals and admirals who endorse Trump. They called for a “long overdue course correction” in national security policy.

“We believe that such a change can only be made by someone who has not been deeply involved with and substantially responsible for the hollowing out of our military and the burgeoning threats facing our country around the world,” the letter said. “For this reason, we support Donald Trump’s candidacy.”