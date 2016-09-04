latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
Sept. 4, 2016
Clinton could win Arizona, GOP senator says

Lisa Mascaro

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, left, with the state's other senator, John McCain. (Charlie Leight / Associated Press)
With the presidential race entering its final stretch, Donald Trump continues to face divisions among GOP senators.

Half a dozen Senate Republicans have either refused to support Trump or said they are still on the fence — a level of division not seen since Sen. Barry Goldwater's ill-fated campaign in 1964.

On Sunday, Sen. Jeff Flake, who represents Goldwater's home state of Arizona,  said he believes that Trump could deliver the usually Republican state to Hillary Clinton.

The senator has said he would like to be able to support his party's nominee, but so far, "I simply can't."

"We cannot, for the future of the party, be associated with this kind of message and with this kind of tone and tenor," Flake said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"It's just a — it's not good for the party. It really isn't."  

“Arizona should still be a red state," Flake said. Trump's "characterizations of, you know, many of the state's population, have put the state in play," he added.

“It becomes increasingly difficult to see that he’s going to change, so I don’t expect that I’ll be able to support him in November,” Flake said.

“I’d like to; he’s the Republican nominee. I just don’t see how I can.”

 

