Hillary Clinton defends the controversial wind-down plan for her family's foundation

Even as Hillary and Bill Clinton vow that they will stop accepting foreign donations for their foundation and step away from involvement in it altogether if she wins the presidency, the organization remains a political albatross. Ethics experts are unimpressed by their plan – which includes keeping Chelsea Clinton on the board – and their timetable for carrying it out.

Some Republicans continue to demand that the Clintons immediately shut down the foundation altogether, and emails keep trickling out showing how big donors to the foundation may have had back-door access to the State Department while Clinton ran it.

On Friday morning, Clinton answered the charges of critics who say the current roadmap for the foundation going forward is full of potential conflicts.

“You don’t just turn an off and on switch,” Clinton said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, when asked why she and her husband do not simply transfer the organization’s work to another similar nonprofit, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “Winding down these programs takes time, and we’re going to make sure that we don’t undermine the excellence and the results.”

Clinton said foundation executives are looking for organizations with which to partner.

Clinton also dismissed threats about an “October surprise” from critics, such as Wikileaks. The organization is hinting that it has embarrassing documents to disclose as the election nears, perhaps involving favors Clinton’s State Department did for foundation donors.

“My work as secretary of State was not influenced by outside forces,” Clinton said. “I made policy decisions based on what I thought was right to keep Americans safe and protect our interests abroad. I believe my aides also acted appropriately.

"And we have gone above and beyond most of the charities ... beyond legal requirements, beyond standards, to voluntarily disclose donors, and also to reduce sources of funding that raised any questions — not that we thought they were necessarily legitimate — but to avoid those questions," she said.