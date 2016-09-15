TELEVISION
What life is like behind bars for O.J. Simpson, Prisoner 1027820
Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off to recover from pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

  • Clinton returns to campaigning and says being sidelined at home was "the last place I wanted to be"
  • Trump finally releases the letter summarizing his recent medical exam
  • Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Clinton as she returns to the trail
  • In the meantime, she's been going after Trump, who now leads by 6 points in the L.A. Times poll
  • Ivanka Trump abruptly cut off an interview she didn't like
Sept. 15, 2016
2:34 p.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 2:34 p.m. Reporting from Greensboro, N.C.

Hillary Clinton says she didn't think pneumonia diagnosis was worth 'a big fuss'

Michael A. Memoli

After returning to the campaign trail Thursday, Hillary Clinton defended her delayed disclosure of the pneumonia diagnosis that sidelined her for three days — and whether her own running mate was among those in the dark.

Speaking to reporters after a rally here, Clinton said her "senior staff" was aware of the illness, and information was "provided to a number of people."

Asked twice whether Tim Kaine knew of the illness, Clinton did not answer specifically but said they did speak again Wednesday night.

"I am not going to go into our personal conversations. And I feel very comfortable and confident about our relationship, and I really look forward to working with him closely," she said.

She sought several times to brush off questions about being sick, saying she thought that "there really wasn’t any reason to make a big fuss about it."

"This was an ailment that many people just power through, and that’s what I thought I would do as well," she said. "I didn’t want to stop. I didn’t want to quit campaigning."

Clinton was diagnosed Friday but didn't reveal her illness until Sunday, hours after she left a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony earlier than planned because she fell ill. Video showed her stumbling as she got into a van to leave.

"I certainly didn’t want to miss the 9/11 memorial. As a senator at that time, I consider it a sacred moment and I was determined to get there," she said.

"It didn’t work out. So I got the antibiotics up and going. Got the rest that I needed. And we’re going on from there," she said.

