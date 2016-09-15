Hillary Clinton says she didn't think pneumonia diagnosis was worth 'a big fuss'

After returning to the campaign trail Thursday, Hillary Clinton defended her delayed disclosure of the pneumonia diagnosis that sidelined her for three days — and whether her own running mate was among those in the dark.

Speaking to reporters after a rally here, Clinton said her "senior staff" was aware of the illness, and information was "provided to a number of people."

Asked twice whether Tim Kaine knew of the illness, Clinton did not answer specifically but said they did speak again Wednesday night.

"I am not going to go into our personal conversations. And I feel very comfortable and confident about our relationship, and I really look forward to working with him closely," she said.

She sought several times to brush off questions about being sick, saying she thought that "there really wasn’t any reason to make a big fuss about it."

"This was an ailment that many people just power through, and that’s what I thought I would do as well," she said. "I didn’t want to stop. I didn’t want to quit campaigning."

Clinton was diagnosed Friday but didn't reveal her illness until Sunday, hours after she left a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony earlier than planned because she fell ill. Video showed her stumbling as she got into a van to leave.

"I certainly didn’t want to miss the 9/11 memorial. As a senator at that time, I consider it a sacred moment and I was determined to get there," she said.

"It didn’t work out. So I got the antibiotics up and going. Got the rest that I needed. And we’re going on from there," she said.