Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off to recover from pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

  • Trump continues to side-step the birther question
  • Clinton returns to campaigning and says being sidelined at home was "the last place I wanted to be"
  • Trump finally releases the letter summarizing his recent medical exam
  • Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Clinton as she returns to the trail
  • Ivanka Trump abruptly cut off an interview she didn't like
Sept. 15, 2016
8:24 p.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 8:24 p.m. Reporting from Washington

Clinton urges Latino voters to get off the sidelines

Michael A. Memoli

(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

President Obama is a “tough act to follow, in more ways than one,” Hillary Clinton said as she followed him onstage at a gala dinner in Washington on Thursday night.

And in her remarks that followed, the former secretary of State urged the diverse coalition of voters who powered Obama to two national victories to be just as committed to turn out to vote for her.

“We cannot be on the sidelines,” she said at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute dinner. “This is the most consequential election of our lifetimes.”

Clinton thanked the group for traveling throughout the country to help register new voters she hopes will turn out for her.

“You stayed focused no matter what kind of outlandish and offensive comments we have heard from my opponent and his supporters,” she said before adding to laughter and applause: “By the way, I personally think a taco truck on every corner sounds absolutely delicious.” (A Trump supporter had warned last month that a flood of new immigrants would result in such a scenario.)

Clinton praised the role immigrants have played in American history, saying Latino voters in particular are “not strangers” or “intruders,” but “our neighbors, our colleagues, our friends.”

She also continued to test-drive a closing message for the final seven weeks to election day.

“I intend to close my campaign the way I began my career: fighting for kids and families. It is the cause of my life. It will be the passion of my presidency,” she said.

Donald Trump “sinks even lower” just when it seems he has already hit “rock bottom,” she said. She cited a newly released interview the Republican nominee did with the Washington Post in which he again declined to answer a question about whether Obama was born in the United States.

“He still wouldn’t say Hawaii. He still wouldn’t say America,” she said. “This man wants to be our next president? When will he stop this ugliness, this bigotry?”

Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, and his running mate, Mike Pence, both have said Obama was born in the U.S. The campaign often has attempted to clarify Trump's positions when he has chosen not to do so himself.

Clinton said there were "no dog whistles" anymore with Trump, meaning he wasn't sending out messages only select followers could hear. 

"It’s all right out there in the open now," she said. "So we’ve got to come back twice as strong and twice as clear."

Clinton and Obama spent 15 minutes together between their two speeches, their first face-to-face interaction in weeks. The White House had previously not said whether the president had spoken with Clinton since she was diagnosed with pneumonia last week.

