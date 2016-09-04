latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
Mike Pence is set to release his tax returns, says "we'll see" if Donald Trump releases his before election day.

Sept. 4, 2016
Democrats think Georgia may be winnable -- if black turnout is high enough

Democrats think Georgia may be winnable -- if black turnout is high enough

When Donald Trump first announced his run for president, Karl Booker was intrigued.

From where he stood, behind a barber's chair in a gentrifying neighborhood near downtown Atlanta, the thought of a political outsider shaking things up seemed promising. Perhaps, he thought, the Manhattan businessman could make government more responsive to people like his own mostly black clientele.

Then, Booker said, Trump "started pandering to the racist side of it" — disparaging Mexicans, insulting Latino Americans, portraying African American life as a hellish slough of crime, poverty and other grim pathologies.

Now, comb and scissors in hand, the 49-year-old Booker draws a red line through the bustling Off the Hook barbershop, with its Barack Obama posters, sports memorabilia and pennants celebrating Georgia's historic black colleges.

"We in here are going to do everything we can to stop Donald Trump," Booker declared in a hard, gravelly voice that brooked no doubt.

As the presidential race reaches the Labor Day weekend — once the beginning of the general election campaign but now the beginning of the end — Democrats are considering a serious run at Georgia’s 16 electoral votes. If they do, voters like Booker will be key.

