Details emerge from old domestic violence charges against Trump campaign chief Stephen Bannon

Stephen Bannon, the newly minted chief of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, was arrested on domestic violence charges two decades ago, according to reports in the New York Post and Politico.

The reports detail a fight between Bannon and his then-wife on New Year’s Day 1996 after an argument over finances. According to the police report posted by Politico, Santa Monica officers responded to a hang-up 911 call. Once officers arrived, they found "red marks" on the wrist and neck of Bannon's then-wife, whose name was redacted from the documents.

Bannon, who has taken a leave as the head of Breitbart News to become the Trump campaign's chief executive officer, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and dissuading a witness, according to the reports.

The charges were dropped when Bannon’s wife did not appear in court. The couple, parents of twin infants, divorced the following year.

The New York Post cited divorce documents, quoting Bannon's ex-wife as saying, "I took the phone to call the police and he grabbed the phone away from me throwing it across the room, and breaking it as he [was] screaming" and cursing at her.

Trump's campaign did not respond to a request for comment but a Bannon spokeswoman told Politico that he "has a great relationship" with his children and ex-wife.

Bannon was brought on to lead Trump’s White House effort last week after turmoil in the campaign. The former Navy officer currently lives in Laguna Beach.

The investment-banker-turned-Hollywood-producer has no experience leading a political campaign, but he is known for his pugilistic style and his conservative news organization has long been pro-Trump.

In recent years, he made a name for himself in conservative circles for producing laudatory films about Sarah Palin and other public figures.