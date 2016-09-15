TELEVISION
What life is like behind bars for O.J. Simpson, Prisoner 1027820
Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off to recover from pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

  • Clinton returns to campaigning and says being sidelined at home was "the last place I wanted to be"
  • Trump finally releases the letter summarizing his recent medical exam
  • Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Clinton as she returns to the trail
  • In the meantime, she's been going after Trump, who now leads by 6 points in the L.A. Times poll
  • Ivanka Trump abruptly cut off an interview she didn't like
Sept. 15, 2016
5:29 p.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 5:29 p.m.

Donald Trump begins New Hampshire rally while reporters are still on the bus

They're gonna be about 30 minutes late. They called us and said, 'Could you wait?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' 

Donald Trump at a rally in New Hampshire on Thursday night

