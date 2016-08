Donald Trump headed to Mexico

Tuesday's primary elections will show the effects of Trump and Clinton's candidacies in down-ballot races.

Marco Rubio, John McCain face pro-Trump challengers in Tuesday's primaries

face pro-Trump challengers in Clinton continues to outpace Trump on ad spending

continues to outpace Trump on ad spending What does Barry Goldwater's Trump's chances with black voters? presidential campaign say about

Meg Whitman, a Republican, who ran for California governor in 2010, stumps for Clinton in Colorado