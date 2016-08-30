LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
Donald Trump tours on the West Coast Tuesday, with a stop in Washington State. Tim Kaine campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania.

  • Marco Rubio, John McCain face pro-Trump challengers in Tuesday's primaries
  • Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin splits from husband Anthony Weiner after latest sexting scandal
  • Clinton wonders which of Donald Trump's personalities will appear in the September debates
  • Trump's latest ad borrows phrase from Democrat John Edwards
Aug. 30, 2016
6:04 a.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 6:04 a.m.

Donald Trump says maybe Colin Kaepernick should find another country

