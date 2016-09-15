Fallon musses Trump's hair on Tonight Show

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon had a question for the man running for the most powerful elected office on the planet.

The request wasn't very presidential, Fallon admitted during Donald Trump's appearance Thursday on "The Tonight Show."

"I'm not liking the sound of this," Trump said.

Could he, Fallon asked, mess with his hair?

According to excerpts released by NBC, Trump allowed Fallon to muss his famous bouffant.

Trump gave the late-night television host permission but added that he hoped voters in New Hampshire, where he was headed after finishing the taping in New York, would understand.

Fallon put his fingers through Trump’s coif, leaving him with a shock of unkempt locks. Smiling, Trump tried, but failed, to fix his mop.

Earlier, Fallon had thanked Trump for giving him fodder for his show.

“You say some shocking things,” Fallon said.

Trump, who has repeatedly come under fire for remarks he made before running for president and during the campaign, replied, “But I’m trying not to anymore.”

Trump’s appearance on "The Tonight Show” will air at 11:35 p.m. Thursday on NBC.