TELEVISION
What life is like behind bars for O.J. Simpson, Prisoner 1027820
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off to recover from pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

  • Clinton returns to campaigning and says being sidelined at home was "the last place I wanted to be"
  • Trump finally releases the letter summarizing his recent medical exam
  • Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Clinton as she returns to the trail
  • In the meantime, she's been going after Trump, who now leads by 6 points in the L.A. Times poll
  • Ivanka Trump abruptly cut off an interview she didn't like
Sept. 15, 2016
4:28 p.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 4:28 p.m.

Fallon musses Trump's hair on Tonight Show

Seema Mehta

Fallon musses Trump's hair on Tonight Show

(Andrew Lipovsky / NBC via Associated Press)
(Andrew Lipovsky / NBC via Associated Press)

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon had a question for the man running for the most powerful elected office on the planet.

The request wasn't very presidential, Fallon admitted during Donald Trump's appearance Thursday on "The Tonight Show."

"I'm not liking the sound of this," Trump said.

Could he, Fallon asked, mess with his hair?

According to excerpts released by NBC, Trump allowed Fallon to muss his famous bouffant. 

Trump gave the late-night television host permission but added that he hoped voters in New Hampshire, where he was headed after finishing the taping in New York, would understand.

Fallon put his fingers through Trump’s coif, leaving him with a shock of unkempt locks. Smiling, Trump tried, but failed, to fix his mop.

Earlier, Fallon had thanked Trump for giving him fodder for his show.

“You say some shocking things,” Fallon said.

Trump, who has repeatedly come under fire for remarks he made before running for president and during the campaign, replied, “But I’m trying not to anymore.”

Trump’s appearance on "The Tonight Show” will air at 11:35 p.m. Thursday on NBC.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
74°