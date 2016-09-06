LOCAL
Hillary Clinton heads to Tampa, Fla., for a rally Tuesday. Donald Trump will stop in Virginia before going to his rally in North Carolina.

Sept. 6, 2016
Sen. Jeff Flake pledges to keep hounding Trump unless he changes his tone

Seema Mehta

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who has been a top Republican critic of Donald Trump, pledged Tuesday to continue denouncing the GOP presidential nominee if he did not stop insulting women, the disabled, minorities and other groups.

“I’m not OK with that, and I’m going to keep speaking out until he changes the tone of his campaign,” Flake said in a statement to the Arizona Republic newspaper. "If he refuses to do so, Republicans will lose a lot more than the election in November."

Flake’s words come after a testy back-and-forth between the two men over Labor Day weekend.

The senator said Sunday that Trump’s incendiary rhetoric had put his traditionally GOP state in play in the election, mocked the immigration speech Trump delivered Wednesday in Phoenix as muddled and unserious, reiterated that Republicans ought to distance themselves from their nominee and said that if the election were held today, he would not vote for Trump.

“I would like to vote for Donald Trump. It's not comfortable to not support your nominee. But, given the positions that he has taken and the tone and tenor of his campaign, I simply can't,” Flake said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump responded later in the day on Twitter by bashing Flake as “very weak and ineffective.”

