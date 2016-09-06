Hillary Clinton says she won't go to Mexico before the election

Hillary Clinton says she will not be meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto before election day.

In an interview with ABC, Clinton said she would not accept Peña's invitation to visit Mexico, as Donald Trump did last week. Instead, Clinton said she is going to "focus on what we're doing to create jobs here at home."

Trump's visit was a shock to many on both sides of the border, given his frequent criticisms of Mexico and Mexican immigrants.

Clinton criticized Trump's actions on the trip, saying her rival created a "diplomatic incident" when he claimed to reporters that he and Peña did not discuss who would pay for construction of a border wall. The Mexican president said later that he told Trump forcefully that Mexico would not pay for a wall.

The meeting was widely considered a public relations disaster for Peña, who was denounced by former President Vicente Fox as "a traitor."

Peña said he invited both Trump and Clinton to visit because it is important that Mexico have dialogue with whomever is elected in November.

Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs, Claudia Ruiz Massieu, said Monday on Twitter that the government understands Clinton's preference not to visit before the election, saying "we respect her decision to propose the time to hold a meeting."

"We maintain a productive communication with the Hillary Clinton campaign," she wrote.