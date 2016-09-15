Ivanka Trump shuts down an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine

Ivanka Trump cut off an interview with Cosmopolitan this week when the interviewer started asking hard-hitting questions about her father’s child care plan.

The Republican nominee released his plan outlining policies for six weeks of paid leave, tax deductions for child care and rebates for low-income earners. But when the Cosmo interviewer challenged Trump over whether the plan would cover fathers, as well as Donald Trump’s 2004 comments calling pregnancy an inconvenience, she ended the phone call.

“It's surprising to see this policy from him today. Can you talk a little bit about those comments, and perhaps what has changed?” interviewer Prachi Gupta asked.

“So I think that you have a lot of negativity in these questions, and I think my father has put forth a very comprehensive and really revolutionary plan to deal with a lot of issues,” Ivanka Trump responded. “So I don't know how useful it is to spend too much time with you on this if you're going to make a comment like that.”

Trump defended her father as Gupta pressed her for answers on how he plans to pay for such policies. Trump then told Gupta she had to “run.”