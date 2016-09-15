TRAIL GUIDE
Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off for pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

  • Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Hillary Clinton as she returns to the trail
  • In the meantime, she's been going after Donald Trump, who now leads by 6 in the LA Times poll
  • Trump, meanwhile, has been going at it with the pastor who cut him off on Wednesday in Flint
  • His daughter Ivanka Trump cut off an interview she didn't like abrubtly
  • Both Trump and Clinton release some details of their medical status
Sept. 15, 2016
7:28 a.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 7:28 a.m.

Now we know how much Donald Trump weighs

Noah Bierman

Donald Trump's celebrity television fitness reveal continues Thursday, with the "Dr. Oz" show releasing a clip in which Trump discusses his weight: 236 pounds.

“I could lose a little weight," Trump says in the clip. "I’ve always been a little bit this way ... 15-20 pounds. It would be good.”

There had been some discrepancy Wednesday, with some outlets initially reporting that he said 267 pounds. The press was barred from the show's taping, so information came from people in the audience.

The campaign has yet to produce documents related to a health exam Trump said he took last week, but promised to do so Thursday morning. Hillary Clinton released a new letter from her doctor Wednesday.

