Now we know how much Donald Trump weighs

Donald Trump's celebrity television fitness reveal continues Thursday, with the "Dr. Oz" show releasing a clip in which Trump discusses his weight: 236 pounds.

“I could lose a little weight," Trump says in the clip. "I’ve always been a little bit this way ... 15-20 pounds. It would be good.”

There had been some discrepancy Wednesday, with some outlets initially reporting that he said 267 pounds. The press was barred from the show's taping, so information came from people in the audience.

The campaign has yet to produce documents related to a health exam Trump said he took last week, but promised to do so Thursday morning. Hillary Clinton released a new letter from her doctor Wednesday.