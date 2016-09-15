Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off for pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.
- Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Hillary Clinton as she returns to the trail
- In the meantime, she's been going after Donald Trump, who now leads by 6 in the LA Times poll
- Trump, meanwhile, has been going at it with the pastor who cut him off on Wednesday in Flint
- His daughter Ivanka Trump cut off an interview she didn't like abrubtly
- Both Trump and Clinton release some details of their medical status
Now we know how much Donald Trump weighs
