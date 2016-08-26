Obama and Biden will return to the campaign trail for Clinton next month

Hillary Clinton will send two heavyweight allies to campaign for her in the coming weeks in Ohio and Pennsylvania — President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden will hit the trail for the Democratic nominee in Ohio, and Obama will campaign for Clinton in Pennsylvania on Sept. 13, shortly after his return from a long trip to Asia.

White House aides say the president and vice president plan to highlight the same message: the "high stakes" of November's election for the working and middle classes.

The stakes are also high for them, as the outcome of the election will greatly influence how much of their policy will stand. Republican Donald Trump has promised to set to work dismantling the Obama-Biden legacy.