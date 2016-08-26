TRAIL GUIDE
Hillary Clinton has defended future plans for the Clinton Foundation that experts say don't do enough.

  • Clinton defends plans for future of family foundation
  • Sarah Palin puts Donald Trump on notice that he'll lose support if he backs down on immigration
  • The Trump campaign's new leader, Stephen Bannon, once faced domestic violence charges
  • Bernie Sanders creates his own political group, Our Revolution
Aug. 26, 2016
Obama and Biden will return to the campaign trail for Clinton next month

Christi Parsons

Hillary Clinton will send two heavyweight allies to campaign for her in the coming weeks in Ohio and Pennsylvania — President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. 

Biden will hit the trail for the Democratic nominee in Ohio, and Obama will campaign for Clinton in Pennsylvania on Sept. 13, shortly after his return from a long trip to Asia. 

White House aides say the president and vice president plan to highlight the same message: the "high stakes" of November's election for the working and middle classes. 

The stakes are also high for them, as the outcome of the election will greatly influence how much of their policy will stand. Republican Donald Trump has promised to set to work dismantling the Obama-Biden legacy. 

