Read Jill Stein's interview with the L.A. Times editorial board

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times editorial board, Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein addressed her stances on such issues as healthcare, climate change and America's two-party system, her past comments on Wi-Fi and running mate Ajamu Baraka's remarks that President Obama was an "Uncle Tom."

Here's an excerpt:

L.A. Times editorial board: "You’ve said in the past that the Democrats and Republicans are two corporate parties that have basically converged into one. ... How can you really argue that the two candidates are the same, if you think they are, and how can you call on people to vote for you if that could conceivably lead to a [Donald] Trump election?"

Stein: "So, first of all, just for the record, we do not say, and I do say, that the parties are the same. But rather that the differences are not great enough to save your job, to save your life or to save the planet. ... You have two parties that are funded by deep corporate interests, largely overlapping, that you begin to see a convergence. You have the Republican intelligentsia and the Republican spokespeople, and 50 GOP security figures who have all come into Hillary’s camp. Not to mention Mitt Romney, who has defected from Trump, although it’s not clear where his vote is going to be. But everyone from John Negroponte to Meg Whitman have all declared allegiance to Hillary. And Hillary has likewise, very formally opened the door to encouraging Republicans to come in.

"... That tells you that we’re seeing the convergence of a big, corporate party right now. A sort of bipartisan merger under the figure of Hillary Clinton."