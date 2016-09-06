LOCAL
She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her? Read the full 6-part Framed series>>
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton castigates Donald Trump's campaign as 'one large insult to those who have worn the uniform'

  • Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona continues to battle Trump
  • Michelle Obama to make fall campaign debut Sept. 16 for Clinton
  • Green Party candidate Jill Stein tweets, then deletes, missive about Clinton's health
Sept. 6, 2016
3:49 p.m. Sept. 6, 2016, 3:49 p.m.

Read Jill Stein's interview with the L.A. Times editorial board

Read Jill Stein's interview with the L.A. Times editorial board

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times editorial board, Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein addressed her stances on such issues as healthcare, climate change and America's two-party system, her past comments on Wi-Fi and running mate Ajamu Baraka's remarks that President Obama was an "Uncle Tom." 

Here's an excerpt:

L.A. Times editorial board: "You’ve said in the past that the Democrats and Republicans are two corporate parties that have basically converged into one. ... How can you really argue that the two candidates are the same, if you think they are, and how can you call on people to vote for you if that could conceivably lead to a [Donald] Trump election?"

Stein: "So, first of all, just for the record, we do not say, and I do say, that the parties are the same. But rather that the differences are not great enough to save your job, to save your life or to save the planet. ... You have two parties that are funded by deep corporate interests, largely overlapping, that you begin to see a convergence. You have the Republican intelligentsia and the Republican spokespeople, and 50 GOP security figures who have all come into Hillary’s camp. Not to mention Mitt Romney, who has defected from Trump, although it’s not clear where his vote is going to be. But everyone from John Negroponte to Meg Whitman have all declared allegiance to Hillary. And Hillary has likewise, very formally opened the door to encouraging Republicans to come in.

"... That tells you that we’re seeing the convergence of a big, corporate party right now. A sort of bipartisan merger under the figure of Hillary Clinton."

Read more

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
73°