Road trip: Bernie Sanders hits the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton

Former Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign for Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire this weekend, as the Democratic Party continues to unify in ways that have eluded the GOP.

The senator will stump for his former rival at a Labor Day event at Lebanon High School where he'll talk economics in what promises to be a fiery speech.

Sanders will contrast "Clinton's plan to building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and Donald Trump's plan, which would benefit himself and other millionaires and billionaires," the campaign said.

Clinton is striving to maintain a decisive lead over Trump amid continued questions about her family's foundation and her private email server.

But Democrats have largely rallied behind their candidate in a show of party loyalty that Republicans have not mustered for Trump.