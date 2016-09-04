Sanders to campaign for Clinton, hopes to build a movement against Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders will stump for Hillary Clinton on Labor Day, opening a new political phase as he works to bring his progressive backers to his former rival's campaign.

Sanders has remained largely in the background since Clinton defeated him for the Democratic Party's nomination. But the Vermont senator has the potential to boost Clinton's standing, particularly among the young crowds he inspired during the primaries.

"What you are going to be seeing in the weeks and months to come... is me playing an active role, not only trying to make sure that Donald Trump does not become president of the United States, but that, in fact, we create a movement for this campaign and for the future," Sanders said on "Meet the Press."

Sanders' campaign was fueled, in part, by an economic populism that has been a prominent feature in both political parties, and his work for Clinton could help to ensure his backers don't drift to Trump's campaign or to a third party.

Trump's surrogates, meanwhile, stood by the Republican nominee on Sunday despite his often shifting message, especially his conflicting views on his signature issue of immigration.

His running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said Trump has been "completely consistent" on immigration issues. Rather than answer questions about those positions, he sought to focus attention on the email issues that continue to cloud Clinton's campaign.

Pence called Clinton "the most dishonest candidate for president of the United States since Richard Nixon."

But Republicans continue to struggle with their candidate.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said his state is usually a reliably Republican one, but this year he believes, thanks to Trump's rhetoric that has criticized members of minority groups, Clinton can win it.

The senator has said he would like to be able to support his party's nominee, but "I simply can't."

"We cannot, for the future of the party, be associated with this kind of message and with this kind of tone and tenor," Flake said on "Face the Nation."

"It's just a — it's not good for the party. It really isn't."