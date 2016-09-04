latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Mike Pence is set to release his tax returns, says "we'll see" if Donald Trump releases his before election day.

  • Trump visits a black church, telling the congregation he's there to "learn"
  • The FBI publishes a summary of its investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server
  • Latino support of Trump drops to 19% in new poll
  • The race to 270 electoral votes -- what states matter?
Sept. 4, 2016
11:09 a.m. Sept. 4, 2016, 11:09 a.m.

Sanders to campaign for Clinton, hopes to build a movement against Trump

Lisa Mascaro

Sanders to campaign for Clinton, hopes to build a movement against Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders will stump for Hillary Clinton on Labor Day, opening a new political phase as he works to bring his progressive backers to his former rival's campaign.

Sanders has remained largely in the background since Clinton defeated him for the Democratic Party's nomination. But the Vermont senator has the potential to boost Clinton's standing, particularly among the young crowds he inspired during the primaries.

"What you are going to be seeing in the weeks and months to come... is me playing an active role, not only trying to make sure that Donald Trump does not become president of the United States, but that, in fact, we create a movement for this campaign and for the future," Sanders said on "Meet the Press."

Sanders' campaign was fueled, in part, by an economic populism that has been a prominent feature in both political parties, and his work for Clinton could help to ensure his backers don't drift to Trump's campaign or to a third party.

Trump's surrogates, meanwhile, stood by the Republican nominee on Sunday despite his often shifting message, especially his conflicting views on his signature issue of immigration.

His running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, said Trump has been "completely consistent" on immigration issues. Rather than answer questions about those positions, he sought to focus attention on the email issues that continue to cloud Clinton's campaign.

Pence called Clinton "the most dishonest candidate for president of the United States since Richard Nixon." 

But Republicans continue to struggle with their candidate.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said his state is usually a reliably Republican one, but this year he believes, thanks to Trump's rhetoric that has criticized members of minority groups, Clinton can win it.

The senator has said he would like to be able to support his party's nominee, but "I simply can't."

"We cannot, for the future of the party, be associated with this kind of message and with this kind of tone and tenor," Flake said on "Face the Nation."

"It's just a — it's not good for the party. It really isn't."  

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
69°