Trump glosses over immigration on the eve of his meeting with Mexican president

The night before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with the president of Mexico and deliver a long-awaited speech on immigration, he barely mentioned his signature issue at a boisterous rally in Washington state.

There were no calls to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it, or a deportation force to deal with the millions of people who are in the country illegally. Instead, the sole reference to immigration at the Everett, Wash., rally Tuesday night focused on the drug epidemic.

"We are also going to secure our border and stop the drugs from pouring in and destroying our country," Trump said. "And I'll be talking about that tomorrow night in Arizona -- big speech on immigration, Arizona tomorrow night.”

He went on to cite large increases in heroin overdoses in the Seattle area. “It's getting worse, it's getting horrific,” he said.

Trump made the remarks shortly after he tweeted that he would be meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday, before he delivers his immigration speech amid questions over whether he was softening the hard-line stance he took on the issue during the Republican primary.

Trump also pushed back at Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s recent argument that he does not represent the mainstream Republican party because of his incendiary statements about various groups and his support from racists.

Trump, who said he was proud to represent the party of Abraham Lincoln, pointed to Democrats’ past support of slavery and opposition to civil rights. “It is the Democratic Party that is the party of slavery, the party of Jim Crow and the party of opposition,” he said.

Democrats largely lost the south after they abandoned such positions.

Trump’s remarks were overshadowed by news of his trip. He was to be accompanied by Sen. Jeff Sessions and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to Bloomberg News.