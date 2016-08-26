Trump doctor stands by 'astonishingly excellent' bill of health for GOP nominee

The physician who said Donald Trump would be the healthiest person ever elected president in a widely mocked medical assessment said that he had only minutes to write the report and that he'd chosen his words poorly but stood by his words about the GOP nominee's health.

“I get rushed and I get anxious when I get rushed. So I try to get four or five lines down as fast as possible so that they would be happy,” Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s physician for more than three decades, told NBC News. “In the rush, I think some of those words didn't come out exactly the way they were meant.”

The interview occurred as Trump and his supporters are increasingly raising conspiracy theories about the health of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to question her fitness for office.

But Bornstein’s report, released in December, raised eyebrows then because it veered so dramatically from the detail and tenor of medical reports traditionally made public about presidential candidates and presidents.

Such documents are typically dry recitations of medical history, statistics such as height and weight, cholesterol and blood pressure findings and record of prescription drug use.

Bornstein’s short letter about Trump included bits of this information but its language was mocked. He labeled the nominee’s lab results, in Trump-ian language, as “astonishingly excellent” without actually saying what they were. The letter also declared that if he won the White House, Trump would be the healthiest person ever elected to the post.

Bornstein told NBC he rushed to write the letter as a limo driver from the Trump campaign waited. But he stood by his assessment of Trump’s health.

“His health is excellent, particularly his mental health. He thinks he's the best, which works out just fine,” said Bornstein, who is board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital. "I think he would be fit because, I think his brain is turned on 24 hours a day.”