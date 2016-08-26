Trump's new campaign chief arrested for domestic violence in 1996, according to reports

Stephen Bannon, Trump's new campaign chief executive officer, was arrested for domestic violence in 1996. The charges were dropped.

Stephen Bannon, the newly minted chief of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, was arrested on domestic violence charges two decades ago, according to a report in the New York Post.

A fight between Bannon and his then-wife occurred on New Year’s Day 1996 after an argument over finances, according to the Post and other published reports. Police in Santa Monica responded to the couple’s house and found Bannon’s wife with bruising on her neck and wrist, the reports said.

Bannon, who has taken a leave as the head of Breitbart News to become the Trump campaign's chief executive officer, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery and dissuading a witness, according to the reports. The charges were dropped when Bannon’s wife did not appear in court, they said, and the couple, parents of twin infants, divorced the following year.

"The bottom line is he has a great relationship with the twins, he has a great relationship with the ex-wife, he still supports them," Alexandra Preate, Bannon's spokeswoman, told Politico.

Bannon was brought on to lead Trump’s White House effort last week after turmoil in the campaign.

The investment-banker-turned-Hollywood-producer has no experience leading a political campaign, but he is known for his pugilistic style and his conservative news organization has long been pro-Trump.