Trump says he didn't 'choke' in Mexico

Donald Turmp bristled when asked if he had "choked" during his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Trump had reported after the meeting that the issue of who would pay for his signature promise of a huge southern border wall did not come up. Peña Nieto recalled differently, saying he stated at the top of the discussion that Mexico would not be paying for any such wall.

"I don't choke," Trump told ABC News. "[Clinton] chokes. ... I've been given A-pluses for the job I did in Mexico."

"The fact is Mexico will pay for the wall," he said. "It was discussed that it wouldn't be discussed, but they know my stance and I know their stance. And until I'm president, I'm not going to press anything very much, but they fully know my stance. My stance is we're going to build a wall and Mexico's going to pay for the wall. It's very simple."

Trump denied that the Mexican president had played him by telling reporters after the meeting that the wall was, in fact, discussed, and that Trump did not effectively argue his case.

"We had ground rules, and that's OK," Trump said. "See who wins in the end."