The Internet wonders: Who doesn't want #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner?

Twitter users jumped on the #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner hashtag after a top Latino supporter of Donald Trump suggested the idea as a consequence of not cracking down on illegal immigration. The consensus? It sounds like a great idea, not a punishment.

“My culture is a very dominant culture,” founder of Latinos for Trump Marco Gutierrez said on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes.” “It is imposing and it’s causing problems. If you don’t do something about it, you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”

But instead of fearing the influx of an unlimited taco supply, Twitter users embraced the idea. Actress Eva Longoria asked, “Hey, what’s wrong with #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner?”