latimes.com
Framed, Part 5 : He blamed her — but would the jury buy it?
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take a break from main campaign events on the Friday before of Labor Day weekend.

Sept. 2, 2016
5:55 a.m. Sept. 2, 2016, 5:55 a.m.

The Internet wonders: Who doesn't want #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner?

Christine Rushton

The Internet wonders: Who doesn't want #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner?

Twitter users jumped on the #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner hashtag after a top Latino supporter of Donald Trump suggested the idea as a consequence of not cracking down on illegal immigration. The consensus? It sounds like a great idea, not a punishment.

“My culture is a very dominant culture,” founder of Latinos for Trump Marco Gutierrez said on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes.” “It is imposing and it’s causing problems. If you don’t do something about it, you’re going to have taco trucks on every corner.”

But instead of fearing the influx of an unlimited taco supply, Twitter users embraced the idea. Actress Eva Longoria asked, “Hey, what’s wrong with #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner?”

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
68°