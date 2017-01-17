Meet the Latinos who voted for Trump

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Latinos for Trump
Latinos who voted for Donald Trump are in a distinct minority — and some have faced criticism from family and friends for their choice. They don’t like everything Trump has to say, but like many of his supporters, they believe he stands the best chance of fixing a country they believe is on the wrong track. Los Angeles Times
Twice as nice?
So if L.A. gets the Olympics, where should the opening ceremonies be? The Coliseum offers a sense of history and has the backing of L.A. City Council members eager to keep the Games’ premier events within city limits. But a $2.6-billion stadium the Rams are building in Inglewood might give the bid a more modern and expensive feel. So LA 2024 has proposed a way to use both. Los Angeles Times
Developer cash
Developer contributions have long been the mother’s milk of politics at Los Angeles City Hall, with big money helping push through big projects. But since a Times investigation last year into questionable contributions to myriad City Hall figures, developer cash is suddenly toxic. Is the change real or just election year posturing? Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Westside conservative: How liberal Santa Monica High School produced a top Trump advisor, speechwriter Stephen Miller. Los Angeles Times
Light it up: When they filmed “La La Land” at the Hermosa Beach Pier, the filmmakers added some ornate street lamps. Now, some in the city want to buy those types of lamps and make the look permanent. Daily Breeze
Ranch land: The City of Industry says it’s willing to spend $100 million to purchase 2,500 acres of open space between Diamond Bar and Chino Hills. Officials say they want to prevent development, but it’s complicated. San Gabriel Valley Tribune
Winding down: American Apparel began laying off 2,400 Southern California workers on Monday as it prepares to shut down its factories and close its 110 stores. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Sí: A new bill in the Legislature would allow diacritical marks — such as accents for Spanish surnames — on marriage licenses and certificates of birth or death. Los Angeles Times
Labor nominee: “California has gone really from being this golden state, the state of opportunity, to being a kind of nanny state,” Donald Trump’s pick for Labor secretary, Andrew F. Puzder, said in 2009. “You can’t be a capitalist in this state.” A closer look at his record here. New York Times
Diverse city: NBC News anchor Lester Holt explains why growing up in the Sacramento area helped prepare him for covering Trump. Sacramento Bee
Crystal ball: The accuracy of revenue predictions promises to be a key part of this year’s budget debate at the state Capitol, as the Legislature’s independent analyst said Friday that there could be “considerably more” in total tax collections than estimated by Gov. Jerry Brown. Los Angeles Times
Next stop? That idea of building an Arts District station for the Red Line is moving forward. The Source
CRIME AND COURTS
Arrest made: The wife of the man behind the deadly terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando was arrested Monday near Oakland on charges stemming from the shooting that left 49 dead and dozens more injured. Orlando Sentinel
Who knew? The deportation of immigrants living in the Los Angeles area illegally has created a booming industry in El Salvador — call centers. Deportees, many of whom gained English skills while in the U.S., are perfect operators. The New Yorker
DROUGHT AND CLIMATE
No time for complacency: This drought might be coming to an end, but California needs to prepare for many more. Grist
Snow day: These mountain lions seem to like California’s snow. Sacramento Bee
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Public grieving: When the loss of a child goes viral, it shows how the power of social media can spread grief in unexpected ways. BuzzFeed News
Tune in: Remembering San Francisco’s Summer of Love, 50 years later. San Francisco Chronicle
Kinder, gentler: Davis is trying to figure a way to rein in its homeless population — with respect and kindness. “People feel uncomfortable seeing homeless people. I think a lot of the other stuff people are saying are excuses. They just don’t want us in a place people can see.” Sacramento Bee
Sacrilege? What? Is there a Texas burger better than In-N-Out? It all comes down to variety. BuzzFeed
The Judases: The pain continues in Charger-less San Diego. San Diego Union-Tribune
Desert getaway? Will the Obamas’ first trip after leaving the White House be to Palm Springs? Desert Sun
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s. San Diego: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. San Francisco area: Cloudy with showers late in the evening; highs in the low to mid-50s. Sacramento: Cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Buzz Ponce:
“Growing up in rural Escondido in the 1950s and ’60s afforded many pleasures of small-town life. But there remains one summer in Escondido that is my all-time favorite. In 1965 the San Diego Chargers held their preseason training camp in Escondido; I was in high school and by luck of the draw snagged a job as a team ball boy. The town reveled in the celebrity the Chargers brought to sleepy Escondido when there were just 18,000 inhabitants. The team went on to post one of its best seasons ever, and Escondido went on to grow to nearly 150,000 residents in the ensuing 51 years.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Shelby Grad.