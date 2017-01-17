Meet the Latinos who voted for Trump

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Latinos for Trump

Latinos who voted for Donald Trump are in a distinct minority — and some have faced criticism from family and friends for their choice. They don’t like everything Trump has to say, but like many of his supporters, they believe he stands the best chance of fixing a country they believe is on the wrong track. Los Angeles Times

Twice as nice?

So if L.A. gets the Olympics, where should the opening ceremonies be? The Coliseum offers a sense of history and has the backing of L.A. City Council members eager to keep the Games’ premier events within city limits. But a $2.6-billion stadium the Rams are building in Inglewood might give the bid a more modern and expensive feel. So LA 2024 has proposed a way to use both. Los Angeles Times

Developer cash

Developer contributions have long been the mother’s milk of politics at Los Angeles City Hall, with big money helping push through big projects. But since a Times investigation last year into questionable contributions to myriad City Hall figures, developer cash is suddenly toxic. Is the change real or just election year posturing? Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Westside conservative: How liberal Santa Monica High School produced a top Trump advisor, speechwriter Stephen Miller. Los Angeles Times

Light it up: When they filmed “La La Land” at the Hermosa Beach Pier, the filmmakers added some ornate street lamps. Now, some in the city want to buy those types of lamps and make the look permanent. Daily Breeze

Ranch land: The City of Industry says it’s willing to spend $100 million to purchase 2,500 acres of open space between Diamond Bar and Chino Hills. Officials say they want to prevent development, but it’s complicated. San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Winding down: American Apparel began laying off 2,400 Southern California workers on Monday as it prepares to shut down its factories and close its 110 stores. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Sí: A new bill in the Legislature would allow diacritical marks — such as accents for Spanish surnames — on marriage licenses and certificates of birth or death. Los Angeles Times

Labor nominee: “California has gone really from being this golden state, the state of opportunity, to being a kind of nanny state,” Donald Trump’s pick for Labor secretary, Andrew F. Puzder, said in 2009. “You can’t be a capitalist in this state.” A closer look at his record here. New York Times

Diverse city: NBC News anchor Lester Holt explains why growing up in the Sacramento area helped prepare him for covering Trump. Sacramento Bee

Crystal ball: The accuracy of revenue predictions promises to be a key part of this year’s budget debate at the state Capitol, as the Legislature’s independent analyst said Friday that there could be “considerably more” in total tax collections than estimated by Gov. Jerry Brown. Los Angeles Times

Next stop? That idea of building an Arts District station for the Red Line is moving forward. The Source

CRIME AND COURTS

Arrest made: The wife of the man behind the deadly terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando was arrested Monday near Oakland on charges stemming from the shooting that left 49 dead and dozens more injured. Orlando Sentinel

Who knew? The deportation of immigrants living in the Los Angeles area illegally has created a booming industry in El Salvador — call centers. Deportees, many of whom gained English skills while in the U.S., are perfect operators. The New Yorker

DROUGHT AND CLIMATE

No time for complacency: This drought might be coming to an end, but California needs to prepare for many more. Grist

Snow day: These mountain lions seem to like California’s snow. Sacramento Bee