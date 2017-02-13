A dangerous situation at Oroville Dam

Good morning. It’s Monday, Feb. 13, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Dangerous situation

Thousands of people were evacuated from below the Oroville Dam after a hole was discovered at the emergency spillway, capping days of worry about damage at the main spillway. Officials were frantically trying to reduce the water levels at the reservoir to prevent the emergency spillway from giving way. By late Sunday, the water level had dropped, but the situation remained precarious. Los Angeles Times

Plus: How problems at the Oroville Dam became a crisis. Los Angeles Times

And residents rushed to flee their homes, jamming roads and fraying nerves. Los Angeles Times

The black bloc

Early this month, UC Berkeley was roiled by violent protests when President Trump supporter and Internet enfant terrible Milo Yiannopoulos came to speak. Much of the damage on campus was done by a band of black bloc militant protesters who have been around the Bay Area for decades and are now rising up in the age of Trump. Los Angeles Times

Stadium profits

The Rams and Chargers’ new stadium in Inglewood won’t be ready for the upcoming NFL season, but you can be sure that once it is, this new field will make the two teams tons of money. Los Angeles TImes

L.A. STORIES

Remembering history: Saturday night was the 50th anniversary of the gay rights demonstration outside the Black Cat tavern in Silver Lake. The community headed out again this weekend to remember that night in 1967 when many were arrested and several were beaten in a precursor to the better-known Stonewall riots in New York City. Los Angeles Times

Eyes on the stars: Atop Mt. Wilson, a small team of volunteers works to keep the peak’s nearly century-old observatory in fighting shape. Los Angeles Times

Grammy winners: The Grammys were last night, and here’s the list of winners. Los Angeles Times

Another big winner: The biggest winner of the awards show season will be the city of Los Angeles itself. “Between the Grammys, Oscars and Emmys, nearly $500 million — directly and indirectly — rains down on local businesses and into local government tax coffers each year, according to recent studies.” Los Angeles Daily News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Sanctuary trains? The Bay Area Rapid Transit system may soon become a “sanctuary in transit” for people who are in the country illegally. Los Angeles Times

California cars: Even though they’re unpopular with consumers right now because of low gas prices, “California’s influence is a main reason automakers are developing electric cars and plug-in hybrids.” Wall Street Journal

What’s next? Kevin de León has been one of California’s most outspoken critics against President Trump, but with term limits and political roadblocks ahead, what’s next for the California Senate leader? Los Angeles Times

Pothole problems: “This is the worst I have seen,” former Caltrans director Will Kempton said of road conditions in California. Now the question is what will Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration do about fixing them? Los Angeles Times

Cannabis tax debate: Now that marijuana has been legalized in California, Sonoma County is fighting over how to tax and regulate the crop. The Press Democrat

CRIME AND COURTS

Dorner anniversary: Four years ago Sunday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Det. Jeremiah MacKay was shot and killed outside an Angelus Oaks cabin by former Los Angeles Police Officer Christopher Dorner, as a manhunt came to a close. Here’s how the Dorner story unfolded, as told in The Times’ series that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2014. Los Angeles Times

Fire by the freeway: One person has died in a fire at a homeless encampment under the Santa Ana Freeway. NBC Los Angeles

Conflict of interest? Questions are being raised about a Huntington Park councilwoman’s political consulting business and whether it creates a conflict of interest for her. Los Angeles Times

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

Disneyland gets more expensive: The price of admission to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is being raised again. Orange County Register