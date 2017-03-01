Inside the fight over keeping police discipline private

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, March 1, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A changing council district

Few places hold as much importance in L.A.’s black history as Central Avenue, the birthplace of the West Coast jazz scene and a place of refuge for migrants fleeing the South for a better life. But now, Latinos outnumber blacks there, and the community’s council seat could end up going to a Latino. “This could be the turning point of the complete demise of African American political power in Los Angeles,” said political consultant and attorney Dermot Givens. Los Angeles Times

Police disciplinary records stay in dark

When a cop in California does something bad, it’s difficult to make public how he or she has been disciplined. Despite efforts to unwind some of the state’s strict protections against disclosing information about officer discipline, this secrecy is unlikely to change anytime soon. Los Angeles Times

Get what’s rightfully yours

There is $365 million in unclaimed life insurance benefits, and Los Angeles Times columnist David Lazarus explains how citizens who qualify can claim a piece of this pie. “Unfortunately, getting the word out that there’s a bunch of bucks looking for homes hasn’t been easy,” he writes. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Plane crash update: When a small plane crashed near his home in Riverside, Daniel Hernandez heard a large blast and looked out the window only to see his neighbor’s home engulfed in flames. Three people have died and two women are in critical condition, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

Coyote tracker: There’s a new app that tracks coyote sightings in Southern California. It’s called Coyote Cacher, and the goal is to “provide researchers with needed data on urban coyote behavior while also keeping neighbors connected so nearby sightings can be shared via email alerts set up by ZIP code.” The Daily Breeze

Garcetti backslides on promise: In September, Mayor Eric Garcetti said he would prohibit planning commissioners from meeting privately with real estate developers or other outside parties. With the election a week away, Garcetti has yet to follow through on that promise. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

On second thought: President Trump might be backing away from some of his most extreme threats to deport millions of people here illegally. He’s now talking about a big immigration reform effort, and that could be good news for Dreamers. ABC News

Big tent philosophy: Meet the San Diego woman who works to bring local refugees into San Diego’s political, cultural and economic mainstream. “At what point do we stop seeing them as a foreign group?” San Diego Union-Tribune

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Boldfaced name: Caltrans Superintendent Dave Wood has become an Internet sensation of sorts. His dispatches from the snowy summit of Donner Pass are often laced with humor, and his use of Twitter has endeared him to drivers on the sometimes treacherous roads of Interstate 80. Sacramento Bee

No naming rights: A plan to sell naming rights at Los Angeles County’s subway stations, bus stops and other transit properties has been overturned by the MTA’s board of directors. Los Angeles Times

Rohrabacher back in the news: Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has been working with disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff to help secure U.S. backing for a African alliance to defeat the terrorist group Boko Haram. Last year, Rohrabacher traveled to the Republic of Congo and met with the country’s controversial president at Abramoff’s behest. Politico

Fight at the airport: The competition to operate the private plane terminals at John Wayne Airport has turned nasty as allegations of price fixing, a bungled bidding process and impropriety have come to light. Orange County Register

CRIME AND COURTS

Officer identified: The LAPD officer who fired his gun during a fight with teenagers in Anaheim has been identified. The LAPD and Anaheim police are investigating the incident as residents and activists continue to criticize the officer’s actions. Los Angeles Times

High school scandal: A Northern California town has been rocked by scandal after an illicit nude video of a Concord High School administrator inside a locker room was made public on social media. KPIX