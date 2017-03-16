The fall of L.A.'s 'Teflon sheriff'

Good morning. It’s Thursday March 16, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Convicted

Lee Baca, the once powerful and popular sheriff of Los Angeles County, was found guilty Wednesday of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. It caps an explosive corruption scandal that brought down many of the department’s top leaders. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The dramatic fall of the “Teflon sheriff.” Los Angeles Times

Air war

President Trump directed the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday to shelve aggressive vehicle fuel economy targets that have been a foundation for battles against climate change and harmful pollution in California and across the country. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Why the environmental fight against Trump policies has to go through California. The Atlantic

And: Trump’s budget would bring back a whole series of financial strains for the state. Los Angeles Times

Russian connection

A 47-count federal indictment has been filed against two Russian operatives for the Kremlin’s famed Federal Security Service, a notorious Russian hacker and a Canadian hacker in what authorities have described as one of the biggest data breaches in U.S. corporate history. Its target: California-based Yahoo! Los Angeles Times

N.Y. over L.A.

In a huge coup in the arts world, the New York Philharmonic has hired away L.A. Phil President and CEO Deborah Borda. Borda, who ushered the L.A. Phil into Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2003 and brought conductor Gustavo Dudamel to L.A. in 2009, is considered one of L.A.’s leading lights in the arts, and many are mourning her move east. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Yes, this was an earthquake in the arts world. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A bit better: Maybe voter turnout in L.A. for last week’s election wasn’t as bad as we thought. LA Weekly

Hike route: A new bus service to the Griffith Observatory is on the way. Curbed Los Angeles

Forerunner: The remarkable life of an L.A. artist who seemed to see where America (and Donald Trump) were heading. The New Yorker

Liberal lion: John Van de Kamp, who served as California attorney general and L.A. County district attorney, has died at age 81. Los Angeles Times

CALIFORNIA POLITICS

Hometown hero: How L.A. Congressman Adam Schiff has become an unlikely hero in the anti-Trump world. The New Yorker

Plus: And so has Congressman Ted Lieu. Los Angeles Times

Redwood tribute: California’s next specialized license plate could pay tribute to the state’s redwood trees, if enough people like the idea. SF Gate

Cuts here: Here’s one little-known public agency based in Los Angeles County that had its employee pensions cut by CalPERS. Sacramento Bee

Big agenda: University of California regents will tackle a host of hot-button issues at their two-day meeting in San Francisco this week, including proposed enrollment limits on students from other states and countries, the rising cost of attendance and the campus housing squeeze. Los Angeles Times

Rubber stamp: Should mega-projects like malls and pro sports stadiums get fast-track approval from planners? Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS