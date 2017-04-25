Essential California: The billion-dollar budget item Garcetti didn't mention last week

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, April 25, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

What Garcetti didn’t mention

Last week at his State of the City speech, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti neglected to mention the more than $1.1 billion needed to pay for city employees’ pensions and healthcare after they retire. The cost of retiree benefits amounts to nearly 20% of the city’s general fund, which pays for basic city services. In 2002, the figure was less than 5%. “Every municipal government is feeling this pain,” said Joe Nation, a former Democratic state legislator who teaches at Stanford University's Institute for Economic Policy Research. Los Angeles Times

The statue that started a debate

A proposed statue with a Chinese face has sparked resistance and acrimonious debate in Monterey Park. A nonprofit proposed temporarily placing the statue near a fountain that was the centerpiece of a housing development with an ugly history: Midwick View Estates was meant for whites only. Los Angeles Times

The NRA targets gun control laws

The state affiliate of the National Rifle Assn. on Monday filed the first in a series of planned court challenges opposing sweeping new gun control laws approved in California after the San Bernardino terrorist attacks. Los Angeles Times

More charging stations for Teslas

Tesla will nearly double the size of its Supercharger electric car-charging network this year to 10,000 public charging units globally, up from 5,400, the company said Monday. California will get 1,000 of the new charging units. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here are seven reasons why investors are betting big that Tesla can’t accelerate from producing 80,000 vehicles a year to 500,000 in 2018. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Bannon’s Hollywood adventure: President Trump’s senior advisor Stephen K. Bannon cut his teeth and made millions in Hollywood. Here’s what he actually did during his time on the West Coast. The New Yorker

A Mormon goes viral: Meet Greg Trimble, a Riverside Mormon who started a blog about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mormons like his blog because he tackles tough topics and fearlessly shares his opinions. The Desert News

Questionable posters: Sabo, a right-wing street artist in Los Angeles, is raising eyebrows with advertisements posted around town that depict Caitlyn Jenner as the scary clown from Stephen King's "It." Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

In the shadows: About 1 in 8 students in California schools has at least one parent who is in the country illegally, according to a new brief from the Education Trust-West. EdSource

About that wall: It’s an open secret on Capitol Hill: Trump may want a “big, beautiful” border wall, but few in Congress are willing to pay for it. The dispute may determine if the government is forced to shut down Friday. Los Angeles Times

About that wall, Part 2: Former Los Angeles Times reporter Sonia Nazario won a Pulitzer Prize covering immigration. She argues that building a wall won't secure the border. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Time for reform: Tax reform is not just a pressing issue at the federal level. Times columnist George Skelton says it's time for California to stop leaning on the rich and take up state tax reform. Los Angeles Times

Meet the candidates: Republican businessman John Cox made his fortune in potato chips, and now the San Diego County resident is using his own money in his campaign for governor of California. KQED

A different type of vending machine: UC Davis is one of the first college campuses in the country to have a vending machine that offers the Plan B emergency contraceptive, otherwise known as the "morning after pill." Fox 40

CRIME AND COURTS