Essential California: A San Francisco native goes and fights ISIS

TOP STORIES

From San Francisco to Raqqah

Kevin Howard, 28, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco who went to Syria as a volunteer to help local forces fight Islamic State. Several hundred such volunteers have arrived since the Syrian civil war began six years ago, according to local estimates, and several dozen remain. Three similar individuals died last week as rebel forces advanced on the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqah. Los Angeles Times

Watch: Howard discusses why he’s fighting. Los Angeles Times

Quake concerns

Officials on Thursday released new draft maps showing the locations of earthquake faults in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and the Westside, raising the prospect of development restrictions in areas directly above the fissures. The earthquake faults run along some of Southern California’s most expensive real estate and could affect future development. Los Angeles Times

Indiana Jones and the almost catastrophe

Last week, an Air Canada jetliner came close to landing on a taxiway at San Francisco International Airport as four commercial passenger jets were maneuvering. Back in February, Harrison Ford touched down on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport while flying his two-seat, single-engine prop plane; he flew within an estimated 100 feet of an American Airlines Boeing 737 carrying more than 100 passengers and crew. Recordings of the air traffic control communications and graphics reconstruct what happened. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Judging the teachers? For all the noise, infighting and litigation over teacher evaluations and tenure, California currently has no definition for what a good teacher — or a bad one — looks like. Los Angeles Times

Taking stock: A $5-million program to assist homeless veterans has helped only 268 get off the streets over 18 months, according to a recent Los Angeles County civil grand jury report — in part because a $1.2-million contract to provide interim shelter has been delayed for nearly a year. Los Angeles Times

Fired and now driving Uber: Karla Amezola used to be an anchor on KRCA, the flagship station of Estrella TV, a Spanish-language TV network. Now she drives an Uber. She was fired in February after filing a lawsuit claiming her boss had been sexually harassing her for years. Variety

Meow: The history of domesticated cats in Los Angeles. L.A. Weekly

$$$$: Very few people make all-cash real estate purchases. One group that does buy in cash? People in the tech industry. KPCC

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Still beautiful but not as big: "You don't need 2,000 miles of wall because you have a lot of natural barriers," President Trump said to reporters on Air Force One during his flight to Paris. Los Angeles Times

DACA decider: Trump also said Thursday that he, and not subordinate officials, would make the decision about what to do with the program that shields more than 750,000 people from deportation who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

New boss in town: The inspector general for the Los Angeles Police Department, who for six years has played a key role in civilian oversight of the agency, will take on a new role as watchdog for the University of California. Los Angeles Times

In Orange County: “An Orange County District Attorney’s investigator was unable to corroborate key corruption allegations against county supervisor and DA candidate Todd Spitzer after months of probing, according to a June 9 internal report.” Orange County Register

No more sand mine: The California Coastal Commission on Thursday approved an agreement to end the mining of beach sand in Monterey County — the last operation of its type in the mainland United States. Los Angeles Times