Essential California: A San Francisco native goes and fights ISIS

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, July 14, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
From San Francisco to Raqqah
Kevin Howard, 28, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco who went to Syria as a volunteer to help local forces fight Islamic State. Several hundred such volunteers have arrived since the Syrian civil war began six years ago, according to local estimates, and several dozen remain. Three similar individuals died last week as rebel forces advanced on the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqah. Los Angeles Times
Watch: Howard discusses why he’s fighting. Los Angeles Times
Quake concerns
Officials on Thursday released new draft maps showing the locations of earthquake faults in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and the Westside, raising the prospect of development restrictions in areas directly above the fissures. The earthquake faults run along some of Southern California’s most expensive real estate and could affect future development. Los Angeles Times
Indiana Jones and the almost catastrophe
Last week, an Air Canada jetliner came close to landing on a taxiway at San Francisco International Airport as four commercial passenger jets were maneuvering. Back in February, Harrison Ford touched down on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport while flying his two-seat, single-engine prop plane; he flew within an estimated 100 feet of an American Airlines Boeing 737 carrying more than 100 passengers and crew. Recordings of the air traffic control communications and graphics reconstruct what happened. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Judging the teachers? For all the noise, infighting and litigation over teacher evaluations and tenure, California currently has no definition for what a good teacher — or a bad one — looks like. Los Angeles Times
Taking stock: A $5-million program to assist homeless veterans has helped only 268 get off the streets over 18 months, according to a recent Los Angeles County civil grand jury report — in part because a $1.2-million contract to provide interim shelter has been delayed for nearly a year. Los Angeles Times
Fired and now driving Uber: Karla Amezola used to be an anchor on KRCA, the flagship station of Estrella TV, a Spanish-language TV network. Now she drives an Uber. She was fired in February after filing a lawsuit claiming her boss had been sexually harassing her for years. Variety
Meow: The history of domesticated cats in Los Angeles. L.A. Weekly
$$$$: Very few people make all-cash real estate purchases. One group that does buy in cash? People in the tech industry. KPCC
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Still beautiful but not as big: "You don't need 2,000 miles of wall because you have a lot of natural barriers," President Trump said to reporters on Air Force One during his flight to Paris. Los Angeles Times
DACA decider: Trump also said Thursday that he, and not subordinate officials, would make the decision about what to do with the program that shields more than 750,000 people from deportation who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
New boss in town: The inspector general for the Los Angeles Police Department, who for six years has played a key role in civilian oversight of the agency, will take on a new role as watchdog for the University of California. Los Angeles Times
In Orange County: “An Orange County District Attorney’s investigator was unable to corroborate key corruption allegations against county supervisor and DA candidate Todd Spitzer after months of probing, according to a June 9 internal report.” Orange County Register
No more sand mine: The California Coastal Commission on Thursday approved an agreement to end the mining of beach sand in Monterey County — the last operation of its type in the mainland United States. Los Angeles Times
Go big or go home: Gov. Jerry Brown warned of threats to human existence and American democracy should lawmakers not pass his plan to fight climate change. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
No-go zone: The U.S. Postal Service has stopped delivering mail to a neighborhood in Glassell Park once considered among the most dangerous in Los Angeles after a carrier was nearly shot there last month. Los Angeles Times
Under review: The Bakersfield Police Department has launched an internal investigation after a teenage girl claims she was beaten by officers and attacked by a police dog in June after they mistook her for a male suspect. Los Angeles Times
Taking it national: The Los Angeles police union has thrown its support behind a national push for federal funding and other resources to help officers better prepare for interactions with people who are mentally ill. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
Fight ended: Environmentalists, the National Park Service and ranchers have reached a settlement over disputed usage rights at Point Reyes National Seashore. Los Angeles Times
Yikes: Wildlife officials say that a mountain lion climbed into the window of an apartment on July 4, after it ran into a door at a nearby bowling alley. The woman inside was sleeping when the lion jumped on her bed. Fox 40
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
And the nominees are: Here's the complete list of Emmy nominations. Los Angeles Times
Airbnb case: An Airbnb host who canceled a woman’s reservation because of her race has agreed to pay $5,000 in damages and take a course in Asian American studies, a state regulatory agency announced Thursday. Los Angeles Times
Double Double backlash: Orange County seems to love In-N-Out. So it came as a surprise to see opposition forming for a new location in Santa Ana. Orange County Register
A beautiful hideaway: Helena Modjeska’s California paradise was a small cottage and its enchanting gardens. The famed Polish actress lived in the secluded canyons below the Santa Ana Mountains, and the home is now open to visitors. Curbed LA
Good news! Gas prices in California have continued to fall this month, even as national gas prices start to rise, according to AAA. The Mercury News
History lesson: Chinese laborers built Sonoma's wineries. Racist neighbors drove them out. NPR
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Sacramento and Los Angeles area: sunny Friday and Saturday. San Diego: partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. San Francisco area: partly cloudy Friday, sunny Saturday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California Memory comes from Juan Avila:
“My parents and I arrived in downtown Los Angeles on New Year’s Day 1972 on the train from Wisconsin. We all had heavy coats because of all the snow we were used to. It was a beautiful sunny day. It was six weeks before my 4th birthday and I had never seen so much sun. My dad secured an apartment in Boyle Heights off of 4th and St. Louis. The sight of all the hills, bridges crossing into downtown, mountains, valleys and the beaches were amazing as a child experiencing it all as I grew up in Southern California.”
