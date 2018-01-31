Essential California: A $1.5-million price tag for 7 days of work at a local water agency

The typical homeowners insurance policy doesn't cover flood damage, which would include some mudslides. You'd need supplementary coverage for that. But the typical home insurance plan does cover fire-related damage. So the case many Montecito residents will be making — as evacuation orders are finally lifted and people get their first up-close looks at their properties — is that the mudslides wouldn't have happened, or been so severe, if not for the catastrophic Thomas fire. Los Angeles Times