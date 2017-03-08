Today: Obamacare Vs. Trumpcare. This Man Fixed 20,000 Holes in the U.S. Border Fence.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Obamacare Vs. Trumpcare

Democrats, small-government conservatives and Republican moderates in Washington have at least one thing in common: They’re not liking the GOP plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, albeit for different reasons, even as President Trump and House leadership try to drum up support. Many questions about its effects on insurance coverage nationwide remain. In California, Gov. Jerry Brown said it was too soon to weigh in, but experts interviewed by The Times say millions in the state probably would lose health coverage under the replacement bill. Here’s a quick guide to how things work now and how they would change.

More Politics

-- Hawaii says it will sue over Trump’s new travel ban.

-- Thousands are expected to participate today in “A Day Without a Woman,” a spinoff of the women’s march. Schools may feel some of the biggest effects.

-- Trump has talked tough on Iran, but can he bring jailed Americans home?

L.A. Voted. Well, Some of It Did.

With the percentage of voter turnout not even expected to reach the teens, it wasn’t exactly a barn-burner. That in and of itself may have been as much of an endorsement of the status quo as the votes. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti declared victory in what appeared to be a landslide for what would be his second term. (Though who knows if bigger political ambitions will call later.) Meanwhile, anti-development Measure S was losing in the early voting. Here are the latest results.

Migrants on a Perilous Journey North — to Canada

They come from Ghana, Somalia, Djibouti and beyond, making an arduous trip north in search for a better life. Not in the U.S., but in Canada. A small but rapidly growing number of asylum seekers have lost hope that America will accept them, so they travel in the dark of night and cold of winter to petition for protection in Canada. Reporter Alexandra Zavis and photographer Robert Gauthier spoke with some who underestimated the danger and lost fingers to frostbite.

Constable Richard Graham of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police detains a group of men, women and children who crossed into Emerson, Canada, from the U.S. in the early hours of Feb. 19. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

This Man Fixed 20,000 Holes in the U.S. Border Fence

In 25 years with the U.S. Border Patrol maintenance crew, Albert Garcia fixed an estimated 20,000 holes in the steel fence along the border with Mexico. He’s retired now, but he has some thoughts on Trump’s “big, beautiful wall” idea. Yes, he voted for Trump. But he told columnist Steve Lopez, “I don’t think anything they make is going to hold them back.” Here’s what Garcia would do instead.

In the Company of Spies

WikiLeaks says it has the goods on how the CIA has conducted cyberespionage, and it has released nearly 9,000 documents detailing plans to hack into smartphones, laptops, TVs and even cars. The CIA won’t comment on the files’ authenticity, but cybersecurity experts are giving credence to them. How much damage they cause could depend on what else WikiLeaks publishes.

CALIFORNIA

-- Struggling San Bernardino wrote to President Trump for help, but that has ended up only raising local suspicions.

-- To avoid hecklers, protesters and the public, Central Valley Rep. David Valadao made his constituents schedule one-on one meetings.

-- A man who has been deported at least five times is awaiting trial in a fatal car crash that claimed the life of an L.A. woman last month, according to police and court records.

-- A state senator from La Cañada-Flintridge wants to limit Californians to buying no more than one gun a month.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has translated Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches into a dance program coming to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

-- A documentary about Ferguson prompts a discussion about the divide between black and white at a Missouri film festival.