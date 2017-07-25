Today: Let’s Make a Healthcare Deal! But What’s Behind Door No. 2?

The Senate is headed for a healthcare vote that’s been shrouded in mystery; Jared Kushner says he didn’t collude with Russia; and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions is in the hot seat. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Let’s Make a Healthcare Deal! But What’s Behind Door No. 2?

Once again, President Trump is putting the pressure on Senate Republicans to advance a bid to overhaul healthcare today – if only they knew exactly what version of the GOP plan it is. Naturally, many senators have been reluctant to begin formal debate on legislation without knowing where the process will end. That hasn’t stopped Trump from calling it Republicans’ “last chance” to undo the Affordable Care Act and from warning that, if they don’t, “the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!” In a sign of the vote’s importance, Sen. John McCain, who disclosed last week that he has a brain tumor, says he’s returning to be there.

Kushner: We Met but We Didn’t Collude

Behind closed doors, Jared Kushner answered questions from Senate Intelligence Committee investigators. In front of the cameras, the White House advisor who happens to be the president’s son-in-law had a message: “I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.” Yet some of the details in his 11-page statement, which outlined four meetings with Russian representatives, were potentially damaging, such as suggesting that a secure communications channel using Russian equipment be set up. Read the statement in full here, along with annotations from Times editors. Kushner speaks with House officials today.

Olivier Douliery / TNS Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner speaks to reporters outside the White House on Monday. Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner speaks to reporters outside the White House on Monday. (Olivier Douliery / TNS)

A Bewitched, Bothered and ‘Beleaguered’ Attorney General

Last week, Jeff Sessions said he loved his job after Trump's sharp criticism of him for recusing himself from the investigation into Russia's interference. This week, he’s still facing barbs from the president – and a new call from Sen. Dianne Feinstein to testify about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. last year. Some Republicans wish Trump and Sessions would just hash things out in private. Meanwhile, Rudolph W. Giuliani has dismissed a report that he is being considered for the A.G. spot.

More Politics

-- A federal court in Washington cleared the way for Trump’s voter fraud commission to ask states to turn over personal voter information.

-- Trump took jabs at Republican senators, “dishonest” reporters, President Obama and Hillary Clinton in a speech before about 30,000 Boy Scouts and their troop leaders.

-- Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank now has an official nickname from Trump: “Sleazy.”

The Faces of Tragedy in San Antonio

One man left Mexico because he was unable to find well-paying work after leaving school. One was a so-called Dreamer trying to reunite with family in Maryland after he was deported to Guatemala City for committing crimes, a Guatemalan official said. They were among those loaded onto a hot tractor-trailer that came to a stop in San Antonio, Texas. As their stories emerge, the driver could face capital punishment for his role in the deaths of 10 migrants.

Comic-Con, Without the Crowds

They came. They saw. They Comic-Conned. After nearly five days of panels, previews and performances, our entertainment staff picked out the best moments of Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego, such as Jason Momoa making his entrance with an Aquaman trident and Gal Gadot comforting a young Wonder Woman fan. Video or it didn’t happen? You got it.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Machines speed the plowing of California farms, just as workers get scarce.

-- Swan, flamingo and Pegasus pool floats. How one L.A. business blew up after a nod from Taylor Swift.

-- Comic-Con attendees tell us why they cosplay.

CALIFORNIA

-- Experts are warning of severe, chronic flooding that will devastate the coast as sea levels rise.

-- After a court ruled that a list of 300 problematic L.A. County Sheriff's deputies was secret, an advocacy group has started its own database.

-- The family of an 18-year-old woman says she was arrested in Central California after streaming live video of a crash that left her sister dead.

-- Actress Hilary Duff has become the latest target in a series of celebrity burglaries in L.A.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- “Dunkirk” director Christopher Nolan explains why, in this era of peak TV, he’s still all in on movies.