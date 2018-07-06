Today: Pruitt’s Swamp Song

At the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana, people from all over the world are hoping to enter the U.S. to make their case for asylum. But first, they need to get in “the notebook.” No one is willing to say exactly how the list of 2,000 names began. Since U.S. border officials began to limit the number of those at the port, the notebook has become a way for immigrants to keep track of who’s next in line. And the keeper of the list? It’s always an asylum seeker, who hands it off to a new arrival.