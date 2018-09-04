California has 13 months to figure out how to eliminate money bail. Here's what needs to be done

Focus on county homework: Much of the real business of making post-bail California work properly must be done by boards of supervisors, and if they haven’t yet begun to understand their new responsibilities and rejigger their budgets accordingly, they had better catch up. They should define the pretrial services that their probation departments will perform, including non-law-enforcement work such as text reminders about court dates to increase the appearance rate. They should be exacting about required training and protocols for pretrial services staffs. They should ensure that pretrial services personnel identify at the earliest point in the process the non-criminal factors that may have contributed to the defendant’s arrest — mental health and public health problems, for example — so that they can divert from the criminal process those who should be treated by other parts of the county service system, or provide needed service to those who remain in the justice system.