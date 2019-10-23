About The Times Editorial Board

Mission
The Los Angeles Times is a citizen of the city of Los Angeles, the state of California, the American nation and the world. On the editorial page, the newspaper sets aside its objective news-gathering role to join its readers in a dialogue about important issues of the day — to exhort, explain, deplore, mourn, applaud or champion, as the case may be.
The editorial page strives to reflect the dynamism of Southern California. The region’s iconic status as global entertainment capital, its entrepreneurial spirit and its extraordinary cultural diversity are among its distinguishing strengths, and we believe that all Angelenos should have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams. We demand accountability from the people’s representatives in government, promote the rule of law and support policies that encourage commerce and growth and that raise living standards in the region.
Freedom is our core value. We feel a special obligation to defend civil liberties and human rights. Because newspapers and other news media, uniquely among businesses, enjoy and rely on a provision of the Bill of Rights that protects freedom of the press, we assume an obligation to defend the rights of all citizens.
We reject overreaching moves by public authorities to control the culture or private mores. Citizens’ right to privacy, to decide for themselves how best to lead their lives, is fundamental. It is in keeping with our Western roots to champion individual autonomy and the freedom of conscience.
The United States has developed into one nation whose citizens are engaged in a common enterprise and are entitled to live under the same basic framework of laws and enjoy their equal protection. And much as the bonds linking Americans have grown stronger over time,so too have the bonds among nations in the global economy. We believe that lowering barriers to trade and communication will lead to greater freedom and prosperity for all.
At home and abroad, we believe that free markets are the best engines of prosperity. We are deeply skeptical of government attempts to subvert markets to engineer economic outcomes, though we also believe that a private economy requires a robust public infrastructure and a social safety net to prevent some members of society from falling prey to unconscionable levels of poverty and privation that corrode our democracy.
An abiding commitment to preserve the nation’s natural treasures is also is in keeping with our Western roots. Californians understand that there is a need for society and government to protect wilderness, balancing the interests of growth and conservation, and to regulate human activity to preserve the quality of our air and water for generations to come. The market may be the best arbiter of economic activity, but in pursuit of environmental and public health goals, state regulation must often encroach on private behavior.
Engagement with the rest of the world is a requirement of good citizenship. The United States should be an unabashed promoter of freedom and democracy in the world, ready to work with others to help ease the burdens of less fortunate nations. We believe that the United States should have, and sometimes must use, the strongest military in the world. It is also important to shine a spotlight on global development challenges that don’t necessarily dominate daily news headlines, and that is part of our mission.
Intellectual honesty is the cornerstone of the editorial page. We strive to be sincere, coherent, consistent and skeptical — and,when called for, to have a sense of humor and a hint of mischief. And a sense of humility, too, in recognizing when we are wrong and when our positions shift in light of new developments or information.
The editorial board of the Los Angeles Times champions its principles without regard to partisanship, beholden to no individual or political organization.
* * * * *
How We Work
What exactly is an editorial? The simple answer is: an unsigned article expressing the newspaper’s opinion on a matter of public interest. It’s the one place in the newspaper where The Times tells you what it thinks as an institution.
Speaking on the newspaper’s behalf is the editorial board, consisting of 9 members, with a variety of viewpoints and expertise. We meet three times a week for an hour or so, bat around ideas and arguments, examine them for flaws, push them in new directions, (sometimes) discard them entirely and (ideally) mold them into coherence. We often have visitors from the worlds of politics, governance, academia and business.
Board members interview sources much like our newsroom colleagues,though we aren’t as likely to use quotes. We go wherever our interests lead us — skid row, Sacramento, Shanghai — but we’re not entirely free to write whatever we want. The editorial board imposes a few institutional constraints, by design.
One is what is known in the law as stare decisis. Our past positions on any given topic help guide our present view. It would be intellectually inconsistent, not to say politically opportunistic, to favor term limits when one party is in office but oppose them when another governs. (For the record, we don’t like term limits for anyone.)
The writing of editorials is a team effort; they aren’t columns reflecting any one person’s viewpoint. A member of the board (editors included) can’t write an editorial endorsing a position in the absence of consensus among the group. That is not to say we are a full democracy. Editors have a bigger say, especially in wielding a veto, and report directly to the publisher, who has an even bigger say.
We are also spreading our voice outside the geographical constraints of the editorial page. We will increasingly be offering more online-only content, whether rebuttals to an editorial or virtual chats with a columnist.
We don’t expect you to always agree with our opinion, but we do hope to earn your respect.
-
As the editorial page editor, Sewell Chan oversees the editorial board and the Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion pages of the Los Angeles Times. He was named to the position in April 2020. Chan previously served as a deputy managing editor. Before joining The Times in 2018, Chan worked for 14 years at the New York Times. He began his career in 2000 as a reporter at the Washington Post. A native New Yorker, Chan grew up in an immigrant family and was the first in his family to finish college. He graduated from Harvard with a degree in social studies and received a master’s degree in politics from Oxford.
-
Jon Healey is the deputy editorial page editor, writing most often about the economy, regulation, technology, Congress and healthcare policy. He has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2000, covering technology news before joining the Opinion section.
-
Kerry Cavanaugh is an editorial writer covering Los Angeles and Southern California, with a focus on housing, transportation and environmental issues. Prior to joining the board, she was a producer on KCRW’s “To the Point” and “Which Way, L.A.” Before that, she spent a decade at the L.A. Daily News, where she covered L.A. and California politics and wrote a column on local government issues. She’s a graduate of New York University and Columbia Journalism School.
-
Mariel Garza is an editorial writer focusing on state government and politics, plastic trash, public health and other topics. Before joining The Times’ editorial board in March 2015, she was deputy editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee and is a former editor of the editorial pages of the L.A. Daily News and Los Angeles News Group. She’s a graduate of San Francisco State University.
-
Robert Greene is an editorial writer covering water, drought, criminal justice reform, policing, mental health and Los Angeles County government. Greene previously was a staff writer for the L.A. Weekly and a reporter and associate editor for the Metropolitan News-Enterprise. Prior to becoming a journalist, he was an attorney in Los Angeles. He is a resident of Highland Park and a graduate of USC and Georgetown University Law School.
-
Carla Hall is an editorial board member who writes about homelessness, reproductive rights, popular culture, animal welfare, and human rights in Asia and Africa, among other topics. Before joining the board, she was a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ California section. She previously worked for the Washington Post’s Style section, where she juggled writing with acting roles in small theaters and even a couple of TV shows. She has a bachelor’s degree in the history of science from Harvard University.
-
Karin Klein is a former board member who continues to write editorials about education, environment, food and science. She was the 2006-07 winner of the Eugene C. Pulliam Fellowship for Editorial Writers and a 2012 Logan Environmental Journalism fellow. She leads interpretive hikes as a volunteer naturalist and is the author of the 2010 book “50 Hikes in Orange County.” She attended Wellesley College and UC Berkeley and is an adjunct professor of journalism at Chapman University.
-
Scott Martelle spent more than 30 years in newsrooms before moving to opinion writing. He has covered presidential elections, books and publishing, and countless other topics in a career given mostly to general assignment reporting. Martelle is the author of several history books, and previously worked as a journalist in Western New York and Detroit, where he honed an interest in labor issues. A native of Maine, he lives with his wife in Irvine, where they raised their two sons.
-
Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C. He has been writing editorials for The Times since 2006. Before that, McGough worked for 30 years for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a reporter, editorial writer, editorial page editor and Washington correspondent. He writes about law, national security, politics, foreign policy and religion. McGough is a graduate of Allegheny College and also attended the University of Kent at Canterbury in England and Yale Law School, where he received a master of studies in law degree.
Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.
-
Supervisors didn’t permit public comment at their March 31 meeting, then failed to act publicly before admonishing the sheriff about his public statements.
-
This may well be the nation’s “hardest, saddest” week yet of the coronavirus pandemic. But it may not be the last “worst” week.
-
The justices give police the OK to stop drivers with nothing more than the barest fig leaf of a reason: that the car owner’s license has been revoked.
-
The president must drop his opposition to ‘globalism’ in the interests of public health
-
The 1918 pandemic has lessons for the 2020. Namely, we got through it. And social distancing works.
-
Judges aren’t wizards who can see the future, so it’s absurd to grant them legal power to brand any juveniles as incorrigible.
-
The governor’s announcement made it sound like renters had true protections, meaning many tenants could unwittingly end up setting themselves up for eviction.
-
Some of the most effective strategies at containing the coronavirus are also the most intrusive. Can we adopt them without damaging our liberties?
-
It would be grossly unfair to allow disadvantaged students to languish during a long gap in schooling while students whose families have more resources forge ahead.
-
Communing online is a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
City elections typically drew 15% turnout. In the March primary, the seven City Council races on the ballot drew, on average, more than 30% turnout.
-
Wait. Now maybe we should wear facemasks? The evolving, and sometimes puzzling, guidance for Americans to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections.