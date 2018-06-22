Money bail punishes the poor and makes a mockery of California's justice system

Some arguments are fair enough. Yes, if we move from a bail system to a system in which people are held or released depending on their level of risk, counties will need pretrial services offices to determine which defendants are too dangerous to release, which ones can be released but monitored, and which ones can be let go on their own recognizance, and yes, such offices will cost money. Injustice is cheap; justice requires an investment. And yes, computerized risk-assessment algorithms are imperfect. But the current standardized bail "schedules" that assign amounts of money to particular crimes rather than an assessment of the defendant are a bad joke.