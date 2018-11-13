As if its credibility isn't bad enough, the Vatican is stalling efforts to punish and prevent sexual abuse

This demoralizing delay — which Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, the conference president, called a “bump in the road” — is the latest sign that the pope and his advisors have a blind spot when it comes to the need for decisive action in response to clerical abuse and cover-ups. And it contradicts what is supposed to be a theme of Francis’ papacy: a recognition that some decisions in the church should be left to local or national clerical leaders.