How to preserve net neutrality in the hotbed of internet innovation

The federal government’s net neutrality rules blinked out of existence in mid-June, the consequence of a deregulatory push by the new Republican majority on the Federal Communications Commission. So for the first time in more than a decade, there will be no efforts by the FCC — the federal body created to oversee communications companies — to stop service providers such as Comcast and AT&T that face no real competition in their local markets from influencing which websites and services succeed or fail online.