Propping up failing coal and nuclear plants in the name of national security is a disgraceful sham

Coal plants are exactly the kind of power generation that the nation — indeed, the world — needs to move away from if we are to reduce the effects of global warming from the burning of fossil fuels. It’s true that nuclear power does not add to carbon emissions in the atmosphere and thus is better than coal and even natural gas, but such plants are so expensive to build, operate safely and clean up after that the electricity they generate isn’t competitive. And we still don’t have a permanent solution to to the problem of radioactive nuclear waste.