When the death penalty can be bad for business

The drugmakers’ basic argument is that they create and market their products to alleviate suffering and heal the sick. Using them to kill runs counter to their intent, stigmatizes the drugs as lethal, and links the companies — against their will — with the intentional killing of human beings. The drug companies should be lauded for taking what is, in many instances, a moral stance in trying to keep their products out of execution chambers — yet another front in the multipronged effort to end capital punishment.