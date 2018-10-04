Our recommendations for the California Supreme Court and Second District Court of Appeal elections: Just say 'yes'

At the moment, that process looks more thoughtful and civilized than its federal counterpart. But it hasn’t always been that way. In two bitterly partisan campaigns more than three decades ago, voters rebelled against Gov. Jerry Brown’s appointments to the state Supreme Court, narrowly retaining three justices in 1982 and then famously removing Chief Justice Rose Bird and two other justices in 1986. Those ousters swept away Brown’s early stamp on the court (he had appointed seven justices over the course of his first two terms in office), as liberal justices were replaced by conservative appointees. The ramifications are discussed even today, as court watchers debate the proper balance not just between liberals and conservatives, but also between judicial independence and judicial accountability.